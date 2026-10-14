Leapmotor B10: A credit card, four wheels and a clever twist

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The smallest details make the biggest impression, even if they happen to fit in a wallet, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving the Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV came with an unexpected extra: a credit card-sized key. It is a neat little gadget and takes up less space in a pocket or bag than a traditional car key.

The compact SUV is the second Leapmotor model to reach South Africa, joining the C10 Hybrid EV.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The B10 uses range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) technology. In simple terms, the electric motor drives the wheels, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine acts as a generator when more electricity is needed. The engine never drives the wheels directly.

That gives the B10 the smooth response and instant torque associated with an electric vehicle, without relying entirely on charging stations when travelling longer distances.

Its 18.8 kWh battery provides an electric range of up to 86km, which should cover every day commuting. When the petrol-powered generator comes into play, the combined range can reach up to 900km.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Leapmotor quotes combined fuel consumption of 0.9 l/100km. Actual consumption will depend on driving conditions and how often the petrol engine is needed, but the idea is to enjoy electric driving without having to plan every long-distance trip around a charger.

Technology features prominently in the B10, starting with a 14.6-inch central touchscreen with 2.5K resolution. Android Auto is included, making it easy to access familiar navigation, music and communication apps. The first time I connected to Android Auto, I needed a USB-C cable. Once it had paired to Android Auto, my phone was free of spaghetti cable tangles.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Leapmotor smartphone app adds a layer of convenience. Owners can lock and unlock the vehicle remotely, switch on the air conditioning before setting off, check the battery level and remaining range, monitor driving statistics and schedule charging.

Over-the-air software updates are supported, allowing compatible updates to be delivered without a visit to the dealership.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I drove the B10 using the credit card key to unlock and lock the vehicle. Sometimes it got a bit confusing. If I took too long to get the vehicle moving, I had to place the credit card key in exactly the right place to be able to adjust the gears. There is no start/stop button.

The B10 has seven airbags and plenty of driver assistance systems. These include technology designed to help the driver monitor the road and respond to potential hazards.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Leapmotor B10 has received a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Inside, the large touchscreen and digital interface give the cabin a modern feel. The system brings many of the vehicle’s functions together in one place, although anyone new to the car may need a little time to get familiar with its menus.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The B10 is designed to suit both daily commuting and longer family trips. Its electric-only range should be useful for shorter journeys, while the petrol generator offers extra flexibility when travelling beyond the city, making the REEV system the main attraction.

The Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV is available in Style and Design derivatives, priced at R499,900 and R549,900 respectively. Both come with a five-year/100,000 km warranty and service plan.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.