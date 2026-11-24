Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Kenya’s mix of Nairobi traffic and rough upcountry roads helps explain the Subaru Forester’s devoted following, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Not every SUV is comfortable venturing beyond the tar, but the Subaru Forester has never been particularly fussy about where the road takes it. I got to drive the Forester, and its combination of everyday practicality, generous space and all-wheel-drive capability makes it a vehicle that feels equally at home in the city or heading off on an adventure.

The Forester has a strong following in Kenya, where motorists need vehicles that can handle Nairobi’s congested streets as comfortably as rougher roads upcountry. Subaru also has an unusual place in Kenyan motoring culture, thanks to its long association with the Safari Rally. Local rallying hero Patrick Njiru helped establish the brand’s reputation when he finished fourth overall in the 1994 Safari Rally in a Subaru Impreza WRX. The Forester brings that all-wheel-drive heritage into a family SUV.

A little more attitude

The Forester Sport has an adventurous personality, with 18-inch black alloy wheels, matt black ladder-style roof rails, gloss charcoal door mirrors and matt black side garnish. It looks ready for a weekend away, even when the weekend involves nothing more exciting than a trip to the shops.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The Premium takes a slightly more polished approach, with 18-inch black and silver machined alloy wheels, black gloss low-profile roof rails, gloss black door mirrors and gloss black side garnish. Both versions feature LED headlamps with auto-levelling, steering-responsive headlights, LED fog lamps, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

A double-volume power sliding sunroof with a sunshade is standard on both models, adding plenty of natural light to the cabin and making the interior feel more spacious.

Boxer power and all-wheel drive

Under the bonnet sits Subaru’s horizontally opposed 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 136kW at 5,800 r/min and 247Nm of torque at 3,700 r/min. It is paired with a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission.

The Boxer engine layout gives the Forester a lower centre of gravity, while Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system provides power to all four wheels. The Active Torque Split system works with Vehicle Dynamics Control, Active Torque Vectoring, Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control to help maintain grip when road conditions become less predictable.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The Forester is not a hardcore off-roader, but it is more comfortable venturing beyond the smooth stuff than many SUVs. Its 220mm ground clearance makes particular sense in Kenya, where steep speed bumps, potholes and unpaved murram roads are part of everyday motoring. That combination of ground clearance and permanent all-wheel drive helps explain its appeal to drivers who divide their time between Nairobi and the countryside.

X-Mode, with two Hill Descent Control settings, adds additional assistance when the going gets more challenging. Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution form part of the standard equipment.

Performance is identical across the Sport and Premium, with a claimed fuel consumption of 7.9 litres per 100km, not quite what I achieved.

Space for real life

The Forester measures 4,655mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,730mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,670mm. It offers generous passenger space and a useful boot.

Boot capacity is 496 litres with the rear seats in place, increasing to 1,174 litres when they are folded. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats feature a reclining, one-touch fold-down arrangement, making it easy to accommodate almost everything.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

That combination of space and manageable dimensions is another advantage in Kenya, where a vehicle may be expected to navigate Nairobi traffic during the week and tackle rougher rural routes over the weekend. The Forester offers an appealing compromise between a conventional family crossover and a much larger four-wheel-drive SUV.

A maximum towing capacity of 1,500kg adds versatility.

Comfort with a few sporty touches

The Sport and Premium are both well equipped, with keyless entry, push-button start, a powered rear gate with kick sensor, electric parking brake, paddle shifters, power windows and dual-zone air-conditioning.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The driver gets a 10-way electrically adjustable seat with lumbar support (always one of my favourite electronic touches), while the passenger seat is also power adjustable. Rear-seat ventilation, rear USB power outlets and two 12-volt accessory power outlets add to the convenience.

Technology that does not get in the way

The large 11.6-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, with voice command functionality covering audio, air-conditioning and telephony. Steering-wheel controls allow the driver to manage audio, mobile phone and cruise control functions without having to reach for the screen. Wireless connectivity to Android Auto was a pleasant surprise.

Service and warranty

The Subaru Forester Sport and Premium are backed by a five-year/150,000km warranty and Subaru Assist. Both models receive a five-year/105,000km maintenance plan. Service intervals are set at 15,000km.

South African pricing for the Subaru Forester starts at R699,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.