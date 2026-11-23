The Haval Jolion Max introduces a choice of three powertrains to the popular GWM family SUV, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Haval Jolion has already made its mark with South African motorists, and GWM is now building on that success with the introduction of the Jolion Max. The latest addition to the family brings fresh styling, more practicality, additional technology and, importantly, a wider choice of powertrains.

The Jolion Max is available in five derivatives, offering conventional turbo-petrol, self-charging hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options.

I also got to drive the Haval Jolion 1.5T PHEV Super Luxury DHT, and came away appreciating its comfortable ride, performance and well-priced positioning. It makes a compelling case for buyers considering a move into plug-in hybrid motoring without wanting to compromise on everyday practicality.

A fresh face for the Jolion

The Jolion Max brings a new design direction to the family, starting with GWM’s distinctive Swooping Wing front-end treatment. The headlights, grille and fog lamps come together in a wing-shaped arrangement, with triangular design details and a louvred grille designed to improve cooling.

T-shaped LED lighting signatures at the front and rear give the SUV a modern appearance, and the floating roof adds a little visual interest to the side profile.

The PHEV gets its own distinctive front-end styling, making it easier to tell apart from the petrol and self-charging hybrid versions. Depending on the derivative, buyers get 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, and the Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models add roof rails.

Room for all

Family SUVs need to do more than look good in the driveway. They need to accommodate passengers, school bags, shopping, holiday luggage and all the other bits and pieces that somehow find their way into a family vehicle.

The Jolion Max has been designed with that in mind. The cabin offers generous room for front and rear occupants, with particular attention given to second-row comfort. Rear passengers get dedicated air vents, a USB-A charging port and a centre headrest. The 60:40 split rear seats also have manually adjustable backrests, allowing the cabin to be configured according to what needs transporting.

Boot space varies according to the powertrain. The ICE models offer 490 litres, and the HEV and PHEV versions provide 440 litres. Folding the rear seats down increases capacity to 1,175 litres in the petrol models and 1,125 litres in the electrified derivatives. With the seats folded, the load area measures 1,750mm by 1,009mm.

GWM has included reversible rear headrests that double as pillows and a double storage compartment beneath the boot floor. Across the cabin and luggage area, there are 29 storage spaces. Clearly, someone has spent time thinking about where families put all their stuff.

The Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models add an electrically operated tailgate with position memory and a panoramic sunroof. The sunroof has an electric blackout sunshade and filters up to 95% of UV radiation, which should help keep the South African sunshine from turning the cabin into a greenhouse.

Technology without the unnecessary fuss

Inside, the Jolion Max takes a minimalist approach, with much of the technology concentrated around the digital displays.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, and a sizeable 14.6-inch central touchscreen handles the infotainment functions. Both are standard across the range, as are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. My smartphone connected with ease to Android Auto, and we were able to map our route as planned, without having cables in the way, while my eclectic music played in the background on the six-speaker sound system.

The column-mounted gear selector is an interesting move for the Jolion. Moving the selector away from the centre console frees up space for what GWM calls its Integrated Tech Island. This incorporates seven storage spaces, including a dedicated phone slot and a two-tier storage platform which is very useful when one needs to hide items from prying eyes at traffic lights. The Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury derivatives get a 50W wireless charging pad.

Voice control is standard feature across the range. Activated by saying Hello GWM, the system recognises commands covering 16 vehicle functions, including the climate control, windows, sunroof, wireless charging and screen brightness. Unusually, the voice recognition works offline. Commands are processed within the vehicle instead of relying on cloud connectivity, so the system can still function in areas where mobile reception has decided to take a holiday.

The Ultra Luxury derivative gets a few additional comforts, including a head-up display, heated steering wheel, heated front seats and multi-colour ambient lighting. Automatic climate control is standard across the range, and the electrically assisted steering offers Sport, Comfort and Light settings.

Three powertrains, three different approaches

The biggest change to the Jolion Max offering is the expanded powertrain choice. All three configurations use a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and send power to the front wheels, but each takes a different approach to performance and efficiency.

1.5T ICE: Traditional petrol power

The entry-level petrol model produces 105kW and 210Nm, with power delivered through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Claimed fuel consumption is 7.2 litres/100km (NEDC), and the model can tow up to 1,500kg when fitted with braked towing equipment.

1.5T HEV: Hybrid assistance

The self-charging hybrid combines a 110kW, 240Nm version of the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with two electric motors and a 1.09kWh battery.

Combined system output is 164kW and 518Nm, giving the HEV a useful performance boost while offering the benefits of electric assistance. As a self-charging hybrid, it does not need to be plugged into an external power source.

1.5T PHEV: Plug-in power with plenty of punch

The range-topping plug-in hybrid combines an 18kWh battery with a 130kW, 273Nm electric drive motor, producing a combined system output of 240kW and 513Nm.

The claimed electric-only driving range is up to 115km (NEDC), which means many daily commutes and shorter trips could be completed without using the petrol engine, provided the battery is charged.

For longer journeys, the petrol engine provides additional flexibility, removing the need to rely exclusively on charging infrastructure.

The PHEV offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing compatible external appliances to be powered directly from the vehicle’s traction battery.

Having driven the Haval Jolion 1.5T PHEV Super Luxury DHT, I found it a comfortable SUV with an appealing combination of performance and everyday usability. The pricing also makes it an attractive proposition in a segment where buyers are increasingly looking at electrified alternatives.

Safety gets plenty of attention

GWM has not skimped on safety equipment. Every Jolion Max derivative comes with six airbags and a high-strength steel body structure, including hot-formed steel reinforcements in the A- and B-pillars.

Standard equipment includes Electronic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, traction control, Hill Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring and a 360-degree camera system with transparent-chassis functionality.

Super Luxury derivatives receive adaptive cruise control with lane centering and Traffic Jam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and lane-keeping assistance.

The Ultra Luxury comes with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking and Door Open Warning.

Haval Jolion Max Range Pricing:

1.5T Premium 7DCT R 429,900

1.5T Super Luxury 7DCT R 459,900

1.5T HEV Premium DHT R 469,900

1.5T ULTRA LUXURY 7DCT R 494,900

1.5T PHEV Super Luxury DHT R 599,900

Ownership

The Haval Jolion Max is backed by:

7 Years / 200,000km Warranty

8 Years / 150,000km Battery Warranty (HEV and PHEV models)

7 Years / Unlimited km Roadside Assist

7 Years / 75,000km Service Plan

Service Intervals: Every 15,000km or 12 months

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.