Wheels of the Week: The last wild Mustang

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a snarling farewell to an era of muscle cars, delivering unfiltered driving joy and an incredible birthday treat, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

There’s a moment just before a thoroughbred racehorse is unleashed from the starter gates – a quivering pause where raw power coils, hooves shuffling, nostrils flaring, waiting for the snap of release. That moment is what the new Ford Mustang GT felt like when I settled behind the wheel, foot hovering over the accelerator. It’s a machine built for anticipation, designed to surge forward with barely contained aggression, yet perfectly controlled when reined in.

It’s the last of its kind: a V8-powered muscle car that refuses to go gently into the age of electrification, as other marquees abandon the format.

Ford’s 5.0-litre Coyote Gen-4 naturally aspirated engine growled to life with a deep, resonant bark, sending vibrations through the seat before settling into a throaty, confident idle. That’s 328kW of power at 7,000 rpm, coupled with 540Nm of torque at 5,100 rpm, all delivered to the rear wheels with unrelenting force. It’s the kind of power that doesn’t just move the car forward – it felt like a stallion kicking free from the gate and charging down the straight.

Having the chance to test this beast on my birthday was a special treat. There are few better ways to celebrate than gripping the wheel of a Mustang GT, feeling the power beneath you, and letting the engine’s growl serve as the birthday soundtrack. It was a reminder that some machines are more than just transportation – they are experiences.

As I pushed the start button, the Mustang GT’s Active Valve Performance Exhaust made its presence known, via a sound system with four distinct personalities. Quiet Mode allowed me to slip out of the driveway in the early hours without waking the neighbourhood. I switched to Normal Mode, and the V8 purred with confident authority. Sport Mode cranked up the volume, turning the rumble into a roar, while Track Mode unleashed a sound that belongs on a racing circuit. It’s intoxicating, addictive, and an integral part of the Mustang’s character.

As you may have gathered, this car isn’t about whispering around town. It’s about making an entrance.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The aggressive new front end, with tri-bar LED headlights, accentuates the Mustang’s heritage while adding a modern snarl. The sculpted bonnet with heat extractors isn’t just for show; it actively manages airflow and engine cooling. At the rear, the wedge-shaped decklid spoiler improves downforce, ensuring that the car stays planted at speed.

And then there are the taillights: those unmistakable three-bar vertical lamps that have defined the Mustang for generations. They’ve been sharpened and modernised, but still exude the familiar Mustang DNA.

Inside, the Mustang GT balances modern technology with classic muscle car vibes. A 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, seamlessly flowing into a 13.2-inch touchscreen, dominates the cockpit, running Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless, as they should be, while an optional 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system allows one to override the V8’s symphony with concert-level clarity.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

But the Mustang GT is defined by the drive. Every throttle input, every gearshift, and every steering adjustment feels tactile and precise. The 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with paddle shifters delivers seamless shifts.

The Magneride adaptive suspension actively adjusts damping in real-time, reading the road ahead and stiffening or softening as necessary. On smooth tarmac, it’s controlled and comfortable. Flick the drive mode selector to Track or Drag mode, and the Mustang digs in to devour the highway tar.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

As much as I am sold on the electric future, there was an old-school thrill in driving a car that demanded attention rather than automating everything for me. The steering is weighty, the chassis communicative, and the brakes offer phenomenal stopping power. This is a car that wants to be driven with intent.

How much does it cost in ZAR?

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback is available in South Africa at a starting price of R1,300,000. This includes a 4-year/120,000 km Ford warranty, a 6-year/90,000 km service plan, and 4-year/unlimited km roadside assistance.

Why does it matter?

The Mustang GT refuses to conform. Given that this is one of the last great naturally aspirated V8s still available in a world moving towards turbocharged and electric alternatives, the price buys more than just a car – it buys a piece of history.

What are the biggest negatives?

Fuel consumption: At 12.9 litres per 100 km, it’s not exactly fuel-efficient.

At 12.9 litres per 100 km, it’s not exactly fuel-efficient. CO₂ emissions: Emitting 295 g/km, it attracts high emissions taxes, making it less appealing for eco-conscious buyers.

Emitting 295 g/km, it attracts high emissions taxes, making it less appealing for eco-conscious buyers. Practicality: The aggressive fastback design limits rear passenger space and boot capacity, making it less practical for daily family use.

What are the biggest positives?

Exhilarating performance: The 5.0-litre V8, combined with track-ready suspension and brakes, delivers a driving experience unlike anything else in its class.

The 5.0-litre V8, combined with track-ready suspension and brakes, delivers a driving experience unlike anything else in its class. Unmistakable sound: The Active Valve Performance Exhaust ensures that every drive is an event, with customisable sound profiles that match the mood.

The Active Valve Performance Exhaust ensures that every drive is an event, with customisable sound profiles that match the mood. Timeless appeal: The Mustang GT’s blend of heritage and modern tech makes it a collectible icon, standing out in a sea of turbocharged alternatives.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.