Volkswagen revs up the excitement

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At Volkswagen Indaba the Kariega plant last week, two shiny new additions to the superstar T-Cross lineup were unveiled, reports SHERYL GOLDSTUCK from the Eastern Cape.

Since its debut in 2019, the T-Cross has been the ultimate crowd-pleaser, zipping off the lots, with over 36,000 vehicles sold. And now, the news fresh from last week’s Volkswagen Indaba at the Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape, is that there are two shiny new additions to the superstar T-Cross lineup.

The dynamic duo: the T-Cross 1.0 TSI 70kW manual and the 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG. These little powerhouses are here for performance, style, and tech-savvy features for anyone craving a compact SUV.

The T-Cross 70kW: the cool kid on the block.

This base model is anything but basic. It is packed with goodies like:

An 8-inch digital cockpit (becuse analogue is so last decade);

App-Connect to keep playlists and podcasts flowing;

A multi-function steering wheel for all on-the-go commands;

2 USB ports up front (no more fighting over chargers);

2 speakers to blast favourite tunes;

Hill assist for those steep climbs (no rolling back here);

16-inch wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system to keep them rolling smoothly;

And let’s not forget the childproof locks for the tiny humans in the back.

It zooms from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.5 seconds, hits a top speed of 180 km/h, and sips fuel at just 5.9 litres per 100 km.

The T-Cross 85kW: the fancy sibling

This one is for those who like a little extra sparkle. It comes with all the 70kW’s perks, plus:

LED Headlights with daytime running lights for that futuristic glow;

LED rear combination lamps to light up the night;

Driver and front passenger airbags (safety first);

Power-adjustable and heated exterior mirrors;

Park distance control to make parallel parking easy;

An advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitor (because even superheroes need a nap).

This zippy little number hits 100 km/h in 10.2 seconds, tops out at 193 km/h, and sips fuel at 5.6 litres per 100 km. It has got a 7-speed DSG transmission for effortless driving.

Pricing is as follows:

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 70kW Base: R400,700;

T-Cross 1.0 85kW Base DSG: R418,200.

The T-Cross comes with a 3-year/120,000 km warranty, a 3-year/45,000 km service plan, and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are every 15,000km, and optional EasyDrive Maintenance and Service Plans are available for those who like to stay extra safe.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.