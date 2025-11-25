Harrier’s digital promise, versus practical reality

Photo courtesy Tata.

Reviewing the Tata Harrier was an intriguing exercise in balancing tech sophistication with everyday, tactile experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tata Harrier is a vehicle that has clearly been engineered with a sharp focus on modern electronics, safety, and connectivity, yet some fundamental elements appear to have received less attention.

The Harrier is built on the OMEGA Arc platform, an acronym for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture, which is derived from the D8 platform used by Jaguar Land Rover. This foundation is a selling point, providing the structural integrity that contributes to its five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It is a technological backbone designed for superior crash protection, using high-strength steel extensively in its frame. This engineering DNA provides immense reassurance, giving the vehicle a solid, planted feel on the road.

The Harrier shines in its comprehensive digital integration. The twin-screen setup captures one’s attention: a vibrant 31.2cm (12.3 inch) Harman touchscreen for infotainment, and a fully digital 26cm (10.25 inch) instrument cluster for the driver. The graphics are crisp, and the system responsiveness is swift, which is a significant victory for the user experience.

However, the shining star of the entire technological suite is its seamless wireless connectivity. I can confirm that the Android Auto connection was simple. This feature – the ability to have maps, music, and messages displayed on the large screen without the irritating fuss of a cable – is not merely a convenience. It is a vital, well-executed piece of technology that drastically improves the daily commute.

Beyond the infotainment, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package is impressive. The Level 2 autonomy features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality, make highway driving noticeably less fatiguing. The system maintains a safe gap and manages traffic speeds with precision. Features like Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and the 360-degree camera system are valuable pieces of technical armoury that enhance safety and awareness.

Now, for the less inspiring aspects of the interior, the areas where the technology cannot compensate.

The seats, despite featuring modern amenities such as ventilation and electric adjustment, proved to be an ergonomic oversight. They are fundamentally boxy and hard, lacking the necessary contouring and cushion quality needed for true long-distance comfort.

The advanced safety and connectivity are wrapped around a rather unforgiving base, which detracts from the overall premium cabin feel that the screens and upholstery suggest. This is a tangible failing; no amount of connectivity can entirely offset the feeling of an unyielding seat on a long drive.

*Pricing for the Tata Harrier starts at R549,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.