VW brings more powerful Golf GTI to SA

The new Golf GTI debuts with a 195kW power output, upgraded driving dynamics, and a redesigned infotainment system.

Volkswagen (VW) will launch an updated Golf GTI in South Africa in the last quarter of 2025. It will feature increased power, refined running gear, redesigned lighting, and a new infotainment system.

The Golf GTI has played a prominent role in SA’s automotive landscape, maintaining strong popularity both locally and globally, with more than 2.3-million units sold worldwide. The latest version increases its power output from 180kW to 195kW.

VW says it has refined the setup to deliver an even more precise and dynamic driving experience. The new model’s running gear includes standard elements such as the electronic front-axle differential lock and progressive steering.

Sharper GTI exterior

The front of the vehicle features a redesigned lighting arrangement that builds on its established styling. The car is fitted with newly developed LED Plus headlights, which have a more linear and prominent appearance. These headlights are integrated with the radiator grille, aiming to highlight the vehicle’s broad stance.

A horizontal LED strip across the grille is standard, paired with the traditional red line that has been part of the GTI design since 1976. For the first time, the VW logo at the front is illuminated, with the ‘V’, ‘W’, and outer circle framed by fine light contours. Combined with the updated headlights, this creates a distinct light signature specific to the GTI.

At the rear, the Golf GTI is fitted with newly developed LED taillight clusters, creating a stylised appearance and a distinctive lighting signature.

From the side, the VW is distinguished by three red-on-chrome GTI letters positioned near the A-pillars, replacing the narrower badge used on earlier models. The car is equipped as standard with alloy wheels, and a new addition to the range is the 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheel, developed specifically for GTI models.

Infotainment system

The vehicle’s infotainment systems have been redesigned with new hardware and software, now operating on the fourth-generation modular infotainment system (MIB4). The interface has been updated with new graphics and a restructured layout for the touch display. The Discover Pro system, equipped with navigation as standard, uses a 32.8cm (12.9-inch) touchscreen. The tablet-style display is positioned to appear visually free-standing.

Inside, it is fitted with premium sport seats with integrated head restraints and Vienna leather upholstery. Red GTI stitching is featured on the seats, centre armrest, floor mats, and multifunction steering wheel. The steering wheel is finished in perforated leather at the nine and three o’clock positions, with GTI lettering and red accents at six o’clock. The Engine/Start/Stop button, exclusive to the GTI, pulses red once the doors are opened until the engine is started. Additional standard details include pedal caps in brushed stainless steel and a black headliner.

Networked GTI sports running gear

The Golf GTI is equipped with sports running gear that includes a MacPherson front axle and a four-link rear axle. It features individual ESC control, enabling system interventions to be adapted for racetrack use. Braking performance is supported by a 17-inch brake system.

Key elements of the running gear include progressive steering, the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, a front-axle differential lock, and the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system, all of which have been further refined for this model.

Four driving profiles are available: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Individual. When specified with the optional DCC, the running gear is also integrated into driving profile control. Comfort mode prioritises ride comfort for everyday use while maintaining precise steering response.

The new Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0 TSI engine producing 195kW and 370Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h.

To support its market introduction, a limited edition launch model will be made available. This version includes a predefined specification package with extensive equipment, with exterior colour as the only selectable option for customers. This limited edition launch model will be available at R908,000.