Ndlovu Youth Choir sings in Stellantis style

The car maker is supporting the choir’s Heritage Tour with Citroën and Opel vehicles, enabling performances and youth workshops across SA.

Stellantis will provide the Ndlovu Youth Choir with Citroën C3 and Opel Zafira vehicles for the group’s Heritage Tour, a nationwide celebration of South Africa’s cultural richness, resilience, and youth potential.

The tour brings the choir’s message of hope and unity to towns across the country, including Groblersdal, Mbombela, Emalahleni, Potchefstroom, Rustenburg, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Sasolburg, and culminating in a flagship performance at the Sun Arena in Tshwane on Heritage Day (24 September 2025).

Founded in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has grown into an internationally recognised representation of South African talent while maintaining strong roots in its community. The choir recently became the first group to officially release an isiZulu version of Bohemian Rhapsody, with full licensing approval.

Stellantis says the partnership reflects the company’s global commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement – values that guide its ambition to shape mobility with purpose. The choir will host outreach workshops with schools, using music and the arts to foster cross-cultural dialogue and youth development.

“Our collaboration with the Ndlovu Youth Choir is rooted in shared values,” says Deidre Du Plessis, Stellantis SA head of corporate communications. “We believe in the power of culture to connect communities and inspire change. Supporting this tour is part of our broader commitment to empowering young voices and celebrating the diversity that defines South Africa.”

Ralf Schmitt, Ndlovu Youth Choir director, says: “For us, the Heritage Tour is more than just a series of concerts. It’s about connecting with people where they live, sharing our culture, and celebrating the incredible resilience and beauty of South Africa.

“Taking a world-class production around South Africa is a logistically complex operation and simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of Stellantis.”

The tour will feature performances aimed at audiences of all ages, highlighting the diversity and cultural richness of South Africa’s heritage. Stellantis is supporting the initiative as part of its broader community engagement efforts, positioning itself as a contributor to social development.

* Purchase tickets to the Ndlovu Youth Choir Heritage Tour here.