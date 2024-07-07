VW names woman best apprentice

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A 42-year-old woman has been named Volkswagen Group Africa’s top apprentice of the year at the global group’s 2024 Best Apprentices ceremony in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The accolade is given every year in recognition of outstanding performance from apprentices who are training to become qualified artisans. This year 49 Volkswagen Group trainees from 41 locations and 19 countries worldwide were ceremoniously honoured.

Kariega-based Melony Els-Thom was the recipient of the award for Best Apprentice from Volkswagen Group Africa. VW said the 42-year-old embodied tenacity and unwavering determination.

Her career began at Volkswagen Group Africa as a temporary employee in 2005, when she worked as a Quality Inspector. Although she pursued teaching at Midlands College for Early Childhood Development at the end of her contract, she says, her heart remained in motor manufacturing.

In 2017, she returned to Volkswagen Group Africa, seeking opportunities to grow in the manufacturing sector. Within a year, she secured permanent employment. This pivotal move allowed Melony to pursue her dream of an apprenticeship in mechatronics at the Volkswagen Technical Learning Academy. Her successful application in 2020 marked the start of her apprenticeship journey.

Now in her final year, she thrives on mechanical, electrical, and robotics challenges. Simultaneously, she gains practical experience and on-the-job training at the plant.

Part time, Melony continues her Diploma in Management Operations at PMI Institute and N4 Electrical Engineering studies at the PE College Struandale campus in Gqeberha, expressing a desire to delve deeper into Programmable Logic Control (PLC) Programming.

Melony said the Best Apprentice Award is about teamwork. She was one of five team members in her group and the only female.

“The award boosted my confidence in achieving my career goals,” she said. “I am extremely grateful to my instructors, mentors, and fellow team members for their unwavering support. Even though I was named Best Apprentice, I feel my team helped me to achieve this recognition.”

Despite her initial ambition to become a radiographer, Melony discovered her true passion later in life – a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue a fulfilling career.

The Volkswagen Technical Learning Academy was established to create a pool of qualified artisans from within the company and from the community.

Russell Coleman, Volkswagen Group Africa human resources director, said people development remained the company’s key priority: “We create an environment for continued learning. Our apprentices and artisans are able to compete globally against the best. We are proud of Melony’s achievement. Her determination and hard work have delivered superior results.”