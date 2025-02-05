Pocket rocket that is not a phone

Photo courtesy Volkswagen

Volkswagen Polo Vivo: the name itself evokes a sense of no-nonsense reliability, a hallmark of the German automaker, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is the kind of car that does not need to shout about its greatness – it just quietly got the job done while putting a smile on my face. It has got that classic Volkswagen design – clean lines, understated elegance, and a face that says, “I’m here to work, but I also know how to party.”

The Vivo is like the guy who shows up to a party in a well-fitted shirt and ends up being the life of the party without even trying.

The interior is simple but well thought out. The seats are comfortable, the dashboard is straightforward, and everything feels solidly built. The Vivo is all about practicality with a sprinkle of fun.

The similarity of the name to a smartphone brand is pure coincidence. But it is just as mobile.

Another way of looking at the Polo Vivo is that it is like a caffeinated squirrel on wheels. It is light, agile, and surprisingly peppy. Whether I was darting through traffic or cruising down the highway, the Vivo felt confident and composed.

The steering is light and responsive, making it easy to navigate tight parking spots or twisty backroads. The suspension strikes a nice balance between comfort and sportiness – it soaks up bumps without feeling like a marshmallow, and it stays planted when I am pushing it a little harder. It is the kind of car that made me want to take the long way home just for the fun of it.

And let’s not forget the manual gearbox. It is kind of smooth, precise, and adds an extra layer of engagement to the driving experience. If you are the kind of person who enjoys feeling connected to the car, the Vivo’s manual transmission will make you feel like a driving hero, even if you are just going to the grocery store. However, I am an auto transmission type of driver.

The compact size can be deceiving. The boot was big enough to handle our weekly shopping or a weekend getaway’s worth of luggage. Folding down the rear seats, meant I was able to transport a random piece of furniture I impulsively bought.

The rear seats are cozy but comfortable, making it a great option for small families or groups of friends. And let me be honest, the Vivo’s size is a blessing in the city. Parallel parking? No problem. Navigating narrow streets? Easy peasy.

The Polo Vivo is not packed with all the latest tech gadgets, and that is part of its charm. It keeps things simple and functional. A decent sound system, air conditioning, and electric windows for the front. It does come with some nice touches, like Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port, which can be used to connect to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

The Polo Vivo is not about showing off, but is here to save the day. This little hatchback is ridiculously fuel-efficient, sipping petrol like it is a fine wine. Whether I was commuting to shops or embarking on a weekend road trip, the Vivo kept sipping the fuel.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo is affordable, reliable, and fun to drive. It is a pocket rocket that is fuel efficient.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Polo Vivo starts at R 271,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.