VW South Africa breaks new records

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

At the recent Volkswagen Indaba at the Kariega plant in the Easten Cape, the media heard how the company had smashed it out of the park in 2024, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) just smashed it out of the park in 2024. Not only did the Kariega plant hit a record-breaking production volume, but it also revved up its export game to an all-time high.

The plant, which has been a hub of automotive excellence since it started exporting vehicles in 1992 and manufacturing Polos in 1996, shipped a whopping 131,485 Polos in 2024. That is a massive leap from the previous record of 108,422 vehicles set in 2019.

Since July 2024, VWGA has been the exclusive exporter of the Polo to European and Asia-Pacific markets, delivering this iconic car to 38 countries. To put it into perspective, the Polo made up a staggering 88% of all vehicles exported through Port Elizabeth last year.

The Polo did not just dominate overseas – it also made waves right here at home. In 2024, the Polo sold 12,253 units in South Africa, securing a solid 4th place in its segment. Meanwhile, its sibling, the locally-built Polo Vivo, stole the show, claiming the top spot in its segment with 25,914 units sold.

And if that was not enough, both cars cleaned up at the Naamsa Accelerator Awards in October 2024. The Polo snagged two titles: Top Locally Manufactured Vehicle of the Year and Top Exported Vehicle of the Year. Not to be outdone, the Vivo took home the Passenger Car of the Year award.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

This incredible success could not have come at a better time, as 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the Polo. Since its debut in 1975, over 20-million Polos spanning six generations have been sold worldwide, cementing its status as one of the most successful cars in its class.

Martina Biene, VWGA chairperson and managing director, could not be prouder.

“What a privilege for Plant Kariega to be part of the history of this fantastic car,” she said. “We love the Polo as much as our customers do – if not more – and as the Home of Polo, we’ll continue building and sending this incredible vehicle to the world with pride.”

Visiting the plant and watching the vehicles being manufactured was a sight to behold. The intricacies of the robots and the precision with which they are controlled is beyond belief.

Every test possible is carried out at the plant. A smell test, among other, is conducted to ensure that the end-user of the vehicle is fully comfortable in the car, despite it standing in extreme heat. Who would have thought that a shake test is also carried out to ensure there are no knocks or sounds coming from the vehicle?

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Shifting gears with Ducati

Biene also shared other news with us: VWGA has officially shifted gears and taken the wheel – or rather, the handlebars – of Ducati’s local retail operations, effective since 1 January 2025. This was announced as the fourth jewel in VWGA’s brand portfolio crown, joining the ranks of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

With this move, VWGA is now steering the ship for Ducati’s retail operations, including the import of those sleek, high-performance motorcycles, as well as their parts and accessories, for the South African market. It is a match made in automotive heaven, blending Ducati’s Italian flair with VWGA’s local expertise.

Simphiwe Nghona, head of sales and marketing at VWGA, said: “Ducati is the epitome of premium motorcycle craftsmanship, with a heritage as rich as a perfectly brewed espresso. Over the years, it’s built a fiercely loyal and passionate fanbase in South Africa, and we’re absolutely thrilled to take the reins and serve these enthusiasts.

“With our rock-solid sales and after-sales processes, plus our extensive dealer network, we’re confident that both current and future Ducati riders are in for a world-class experience.”

VWGA has big plans to turbocharge Ducati’s presence in South Africa. The brand will be integrated into three strategically located dealer sites in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. The existing Gauteng retailer will continue to hold the fort, while a new retailer in Cape Town (an existing Audi dealer) has been appointed.

Francesco Milicia, director of global sales and after sales at Ducati Motor Holding Spa, said: “South Africa is a dream playground for Ducati motorcycles – whether it’s tearing up the track, conquering twisty mountain roads, or cruising on gravel. Combine that with the passion and professionalism of our new partner, VWGA,, and we’re set to deliver unforgettable experiences for Ducati fans. Plus, let’s not forget that South Africa is home to some of the world’s most avid collectors of special cars and bikes. We’re excited to get even closer to our riders and expand our presence in this incredible country.”

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.