Product of the Day
VMware backs faster SD-WAN
Despite the cancellation of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, VMware kept to its event schedule, showing off a faster solution for SD-WAN in Barcelona – and one which may also cut costs for businesses.
In Barcelona this week, VMware showcased how VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud can help service providers’ customers achieve faster WAN deployments, lower costs and improve application and network performance compared to their existing WAN.
The solution has been chosen by thousands of customers spanning more than 175,000 branch office locations in more than 170 countries.
One of the clients is HNTB, an American design firm with resources to architect, engineer and manage large construction projects across the U.S. and around the world.
“HNTB was looking for a more flexible network connectivity solution when standing up remote offices and construction sites to support each new project, ranging from sports facilities and airports, to tunnels and bridges,” says Larry Cummings, director of technology operations at HNTB. “The faster we can get going onsite, and the more efficient we can be, the faster we can begin our projects.
“Working with Sprint, we identified VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud as an alternative to private networking for cost-effectively re-architecting our wide-area network architecture to support our over 100 U.S. offices and onsite locations. Sprint’s innovative approach, responsiveness and total commitment to our success, combined with the recommended VMware SD-WAN solution, has reduced set up time for new construction sites, reduced overall networking costs and improved application performance and users experience.”
VMware provided the following information on objectives and benefits of the VMware SD-WAN solution provides to customers:
Driving WAN Transformation: Available as-a-service through over 100 service providers around the world or deployed fully on-premises, VMware SD-WAN delivers optimal application and cloud access, more securely and reliably, through a unique hyperscale model built on a network of more than 2,000 cloud gateways across 100+ points of presence around the world. With VMware’s hyperscale SD-WAN solution, customers can achieve rapid speed of deployment, improved application performance, better network resiliency and simplified WAN operations.
Tapping a Network of Cloud Services: VMware SD-WAN empowers enterprises to take advantage of a globally-available Network of Cloud Services to drive their businesses. VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways provide the first hop for all traffic into the Network of Cloud Services made up of leading destination public clouds such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, as well as leading application, security and analytics service clouds. This Network of Cloud Services spans both VMware services and best-in-class partner services, delivered from the cloud dynamically based on business policy and network conditions occurring at that instant of time.
Evolving Secure Connectivity Services Landscape: VMware SD-WAN meets service providers’ branch routing and firewall needs today with the industry’s most advanced SASE (Secure Access Services Edge) solution. VMware provides a global, multi-service cloud network that extends from on-premises to cloud to edge to end user, and integrated network security capabilities delivered by VMware SD-WAN. On-premises, built-in SD-WAN branch firewall capabilities enable simple policy definition, improved performance, and logging to meet stringent enterprise security requirements. The VMware SD-WAN branch firewall provides customers both built-in security features and automated, policy-based access to partners’ advanced security services including URL filtering, secure web gateway, anti-X capabilities, cloud access security brokers (CASB) and web isolation.
The Path to 5G: VMware is also partnering in an industry-leading effort to bring the combined power of 5G and SD-WAN to businesses worldwide, to give companies the ability to remain connected to their SD-WAN networks at high speeds and lower latencies.
Product of the Day
Firefox encrypts all web history in US
Firefox has received a serious upgrade to encrypt communications with the Domain Name System to stop other agents from tracking where users go on the web.
Firefox has begun the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for US-based users. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks to confirm no major issues are discovered as this new protocol is enabled for Firefox’s US-based users.
If you’re outside of the US and would like to enable DoH, you can do so by going to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Networking Settings and click the Settings button on the right. Here you can enable DNS over HTTPS by clicking, and a checkbox will appear. By default, this change will send your encrypted DNS requests to Cloudflare.
Users have the option to choose between two providers — Cloudflare and NextDNS — both of which are trusted resolvers. Go to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Network Settings and click the Settings button on the right. From there, go to Enable DNS over HTTPS, then use the pulldown menu to select the provider as your resolver.
A little over two years ago, Firefox began work to help update and secure one of the oldest parts of the internet, the Domain Name System (DNS). To put this change into context, a description of how the system worked before DoH is needed.
DNS is a database that links a human-friendly name, such as www.mozilla.org, to a computer-friendly series of numbers, called an IP address (e.g. 192.0.2.1). By performing a “lookup” in this database, your web browser is able to find websites on your behalf. Because of how DNS was originally designed decades ago, browsers doing DNS lookups for websites — even encrypted https:// sites — had to perform these lookups without encryption.
Because there is no encryption, other devices along the way might collect (or even block or change) this data too. DNS lookups are sent to servers that can spy on your website browsing history without either informing you or publishing a policy about what they do with that information.
At the creation of the Internet, these kinds of threats to people’s privacy and security were known, but not being exploited yet. Today, many know that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying, but is being exploited. As a result, Firefox will now be performing DNS lookups in an encrypted HTTPS connection. This helps hide your browsing history from attackers on the network, and helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites you visit.
Since Firefox’s work on DoH began, many browsers have joined in announcing their plans to support DoH, and major websites like Facebook have moved to support a more secure DNS.
Firefox says it will continue to explore enabling DoH in other regions, and is working to add more providers as trusted resolvers to its program.
Product of the Day
Huawei’s MatePad Pro proves the tablet isn’t dead
In Barcelona yesterday, Huawei released a professional-facing tablet called the MatePad Pro, which directly competes with the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.
At a press conference in Barcelona yesterday, Huawei unveiled a new range of devices, including a foldable smartphone called the Mate Xs and a new professional facing tablet with a stylus, called the MatePad Pro.
The tablet has a strong resemblance to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but has slimmer bezels than that of Apple’s tablet. The MatePad Pro features a 10.8-inch AMOLED display at 2560 x 1600 pixels. It also has 540 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.
It’s powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, and comes in two RAM configurations – 6 and 8GB variants. Storage also ranges from 128GB to 256GB.
The rear camera is a 13MP sensor, which is ideal for document scanning and shows Huawei’s research and development has paid off with this device. It also features an 8MP camera on the front, making it great for video conferencing.
The MatePad Pro 5G has Wi-Fi 6 and, of course, 5G built-in, which makes it a connectivity powerhouse for those who want to do latency-sensitive tasks like online gaming or video conferencing.
Like the professional tablets out there, it supports a stylus called the M-Pen, which performs on par with the Apple Pencil and S-Pen. It can provide a user with up to 4096 points of pressure sensitivity, so drawings made on the tablet will closely resemble drawings made on real-life media.
It houses a 7250 mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, and it also supports 15W wireless charging. To top all of that, it features 7.5W reverse wireless charging, in case a user needs some extra battery life on their phone and doesn’t have a power source available.
The only thing missing is, you guessed it, Google Mobile Services. That means users won’t be able to use Google services like Gmail, Play Store, YouTube, among many others. What it does come with is Huawei Mobile Services, which runs most of the apps one would need anyway.
The MatePad Pro will be available in four colour variants: Black, Green, Orange, and White.
The Huawei MatePad Pro has a starting price of €549 for the Wi-Fi version with the 6 GB+128 GB configuration and ranges up to €949 for the 5G version with 8GB+512GB.
The tablet is set to go on sale on 12 December. However, this is only for China and there’s no information on international availability.
Trending
-
Stream of the Day2 days ago
PAX East 2020: Baldur’s Gate 3 to livestream latest content
-
Featured2 days ago
Huawei Mate Xs foldable goes beyond design
-
Stream of the Day2 days ago
PAX East 2020: Final Fantasy VII remake playable demo
-
Product of the Day2 days ago
Huawei’s MatePad Pro proves the tablet isn’t dead