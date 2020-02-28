Product of the Day
Fujifilm raises the bar for mirrorless
The Fujifilm X-T4 features in-body stabilisation, faster auto-focus, and improved video performance, making it the most advanced mirrorless camera from Fujifilm.
Fujifilm South Africa has launched the X-T4, the flagship model of the X Series range of mirrorless digital cameras, and the successor to 2018’s X-T3.
The X-T4 is the pinnacle of the X Series, delivering exceptional performance for both stills and video. It sports both a new 26.1MP sensor and processor: the back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and a high-speed X-Processor 4 image-processing engine.
Importantly, the X-T4 offers a number of key improvements, including in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), a newly designed shutter, improved autofocus (AF) as well as a stronger battery.
IBIS takes care of the shakes
IBIS is a first for the X-T series and could previously only be found on the Fujifilm X-H1. This provides 5-axis 6.5 stop image stabilisation when used with 18 out of 29 XF / XC lenses; a refined layout of the shutter’s shock-absorbing structure; and gyro sensors that have approximately 8x the detection accuracy of the IBIS unit in the X-H1.
The X-T4’s IBIS unit employs magnetic force rather than springs, which boosts functionality while making it 30% smaller and 20% lighter than X-H1’s image stabilisation unit.
To help improve the shooting experiences, there’s also an ultra-fast focal plane shutter unit, newly developed for the X-T4 to be durable and quiet. With its high-torque coreless DC motor, the shutter has the capability to shoot up to the world’s fastest 15fps in burst mode, and has advanced response performance with a shutter release lag of just 0.035 seconds.
The shutter unit also boasts double the durability with 300,000 actuations and is 30% quieter compared to the one found on the X-T3.
Impressive Autofocus improvements and battery life
A fast shutter will not help if autofocus fails, and the X-T4 features a new algorithm and phase-detection processing capability which results in AF performance as fast as 0.02 seconds. Tracking AF performance has also undergone serious enhancement, with the tracking success rate now double compared to the X-T3. To help with portraiture and ease of use, the Face / Eye AF performance has also been dramatically improved.
Powering the X-T4 is the new NP-W235 battery with capacity approximately 1.5 times that of the older NP-W126S battery. It lasts for 500 frames per charge in the Normal mode, 600 frames per charge in the Economy mode and up to 1,700 frames when two additional batteries are used with the optional VG-XT4 battery grip.
New features for videographers
The X-T3 is a top performer when it comes to video, with the X-T4 continuing this legacy, capable of recording Full HD high-speed video at 240P and 4K at 60P. Video output to external storage media via the HDMI port is at 4K/60P 4:2:2 10bit, which records more colour information. For even greater stability and smoothness, the IBIS can be combined with the digital image stabilisation function (DIS) for use in the video mode, for situations such as shooting video while walking.
Video in the same format can be recorded on to two SD cards at the same time as a backup, while the stills and video modes now have separate menus and the video-only Quick Menu (Q Menu) has enhanced the camera’s simplicity while recording video.
There’s also a new ‘Movie optimised control’ function, with which users can switch the Still / Movie mode dial on the top panel to swiftly shift into video recording with stored video settings, and exposure can be adjusted with the command dial as well as the touchscreen panel.
Pricing and availability
The Fujifilm X-T4 will retail in the region of R26,000 for the body, and R31,000 for the kit that includes the Fujinon 18-55mm f/2.8-4 zoom lens. At this stage, an official release date for South Africa is not available yet, although the X-T4 is expected to land in April.
VMware backs faster SD-WAN
Despite the cancellation of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, VMware kept to its event schedule, showing off a faster solution for SD-WAN in Barcelona – and one which may also cut costs for businesses.
In Barcelona this week, VMware showcased how VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud can help service providers’ customers achieve faster WAN deployments, lower costs and improve application and network performance compared to their existing WAN.
The solution has been chosen by thousands of customers spanning more than 175,000 branch office locations in more than 170 countries.
One of the clients is HNTB, an American design firm with resources to architect, engineer and manage large construction projects across the U.S. and around the world.
“HNTB was looking for a more flexible network connectivity solution when standing up remote offices and construction sites to support each new project, ranging from sports facilities and airports, to tunnels and bridges,” says Larry Cummings, director of technology operations at HNTB. “The faster we can get going onsite, and the more efficient we can be, the faster we can begin our projects.
“Working with Sprint, we identified VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud as an alternative to private networking for cost-effectively re-architecting our wide-area network architecture to support our over 100 U.S. offices and onsite locations. Sprint’s innovative approach, responsiveness and total commitment to our success, combined with the recommended VMware SD-WAN solution, has reduced set up time for new construction sites, reduced overall networking costs and improved application performance and users experience.”
VMware provided the following information on objectives and benefits of the VMware SD-WAN solution provides to customers:
Driving WAN Transformation: Available as-a-service through over 100 service providers around the world or deployed fully on-premises, VMware SD-WAN delivers optimal application and cloud access, more securely and reliably, through a unique hyperscale model built on a network of more than 2,000 cloud gateways across 100+ points of presence around the world. With VMware’s hyperscale SD-WAN solution, customers can achieve rapid speed of deployment, improved application performance, better network resiliency and simplified WAN operations.
Tapping a Network of Cloud Services: VMware SD-WAN empowers enterprises to take advantage of a globally-available Network of Cloud Services to drive their businesses. VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways provide the first hop for all traffic into the Network of Cloud Services made up of leading destination public clouds such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, as well as leading application, security and analytics service clouds. This Network of Cloud Services spans both VMware services and best-in-class partner services, delivered from the cloud dynamically based on business policy and network conditions occurring at that instant of time.
Evolving Secure Connectivity Services Landscape: VMware SD-WAN meets service providers’ branch routing and firewall needs today with the industry’s most advanced SASE (Secure Access Services Edge) solution. VMware provides a global, multi-service cloud network that extends from on-premises to cloud to edge to end user, and integrated network security capabilities delivered by VMware SD-WAN. On-premises, built-in SD-WAN branch firewall capabilities enable simple policy definition, improved performance, and logging to meet stringent enterprise security requirements. The VMware SD-WAN branch firewall provides customers both built-in security features and automated, policy-based access to partners’ advanced security services including URL filtering, secure web gateway, anti-X capabilities, cloud access security brokers (CASB) and web isolation.
The Path to 5G: VMware is also partnering in an industry-leading effort to bring the combined power of 5G and SD-WAN to businesses worldwide, to give companies the ability to remain connected to their SD-WAN networks at high speeds and lower latencies.
Firefox encrypts all web history in US
Firefox has received a serious upgrade to encrypt communications with the Domain Name System to stop other agents from tracking where users go on the web.
Firefox has begun the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for US-based users. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks to confirm no major issues are discovered as this new protocol is enabled for Firefox’s US-based users.
If you’re outside of the US and would like to enable DoH, you can do so by going to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Networking Settings and click the Settings button on the right. Here you can enable DNS over HTTPS by clicking, and a checkbox will appear. By default, this change will send your encrypted DNS requests to Cloudflare.
Users have the option to choose between two providers — Cloudflare and NextDNS — both of which are trusted resolvers. Go to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Network Settings and click the Settings button on the right. From there, go to Enable DNS over HTTPS, then use the pulldown menu to select the provider as your resolver.
A little over two years ago, Firefox began work to help update and secure one of the oldest parts of the internet, the Domain Name System (DNS). To put this change into context, a description of how the system worked before DoH is needed.
DNS is a database that links a human-friendly name, such as www.mozilla.org, to a computer-friendly series of numbers, called an IP address (e.g. 192.0.2.1). By performing a “lookup” in this database, your web browser is able to find websites on your behalf. Because of how DNS was originally designed decades ago, browsers doing DNS lookups for websites — even encrypted https:// sites — had to perform these lookups without encryption.
Because there is no encryption, other devices along the way might collect (or even block or change) this data too. DNS lookups are sent to servers that can spy on your website browsing history without either informing you or publishing a policy about what they do with that information.
At the creation of the Internet, these kinds of threats to people’s privacy and security were known, but not being exploited yet. Today, many know that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying, but is being exploited. As a result, Firefox will now be performing DNS lookups in an encrypted HTTPS connection. This helps hide your browsing history from attackers on the network, and helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites you visit.
Since Firefox’s work on DoH began, many browsers have joined in announcing their plans to support DoH, and major websites like Facebook have moved to support a more secure DNS.
Firefox says it will continue to explore enabling DoH in other regions, and is working to add more providers as trusted resolvers to its program.
