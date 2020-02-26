Product of the Day
Firefox encrypts all web history in US
Firefox has received a serious upgrade to encrypt communications with the Domain Name System to stop other agents from tracking where users go on the web.
Firefox has begun the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for US-based users. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks to confirm no major issues are discovered as this new protocol is enabled for Firefox’s US-based users.
If you’re outside of the US and would like to enable DoH, you can do so by going to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Networking Settings and click the Settings button on the right. Here you can enable DNS over HTTPS by clicking, and a checkbox will appear. By default, this change will send your encrypted DNS requests to Cloudflare.
Users have the option to choose between two providers — Cloudflare and NextDNS — both of which are trusted resolvers. Go to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Network Settings and click the Settings button on the right. From there, go to Enable DNS over HTTPS, then use the pulldown menu to select the provider as your resolver.
A little over two years ago, Firefox began work to help update and secure one of the oldest parts of the internet, the Domain Name System (DNS). To put this change into context, a description of how the system worked before DoH is needed.
DNS is a database that links a human-friendly name, such as www.mozilla.org, to a computer-friendly series of numbers, called an IP address (e.g. 192.0.2.1). By performing a “lookup” in this database, your web browser is able to find websites on your behalf. Because of how DNS was originally designed decades ago, browsers doing DNS lookups for websites — even encrypted https:// sites — had to perform these lookups without encryption.
Because there is no encryption, other devices along the way might collect (or even block or change) this data too. DNS lookups are sent to servers that can spy on your website browsing history without either informing you or publishing a policy about what they do with that information.
At the creation of the Internet, these kinds of threats to people’s privacy and security were known, but not being exploited yet. Today, many know that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying, but is being exploited. As a result, Firefox will now be performing DNS lookups in an encrypted HTTPS connection. This helps hide your browsing history from attackers on the network, and helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites you visit.
Since Firefox’s work on DoH began, many browsers have joined in announcing their plans to support DoH, and major websites like Facebook have moved to support a more secure DNS.
Firefox says it will continue to explore enabling DoH in other regions, and is working to add more providers as trusted resolvers to its program.
Huawei’s MatePad Pro proves the tablet isn’t dead
In Barcelona yesterday, Huawei released a professional-facing tablet called the MatePad Pro, which directly competes with the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.
At a press conference in Barcelona yesterday, Huawei unveiled a new range of devices, including a foldable smartphone called the Mate Xs and a new professional facing tablet with a stylus, called the MatePad Pro.
The tablet has a strong resemblance to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but has slimmer bezels than that of Apple’s tablet. The MatePad Pro features a 10.8-inch AMOLED display at 2560 x 1600 pixels. It also has 540 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.
It’s powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, and comes in two RAM configurations – 6 and 8GB variants. Storage also ranges from 128GB to 256GB.
The rear camera is a 13MP sensor, which is ideal for document scanning and shows Huawei’s research and development has paid off with this device. It also features an 8MP camera on the front, making it great for video conferencing.
The MatePad Pro 5G has Wi-Fi 6 and, of course, 5G built-in, which makes it a connectivity powerhouse for those who want to do latency-sensitive tasks like online gaming or video conferencing.
Like the professional tablets out there, it supports a stylus called the M-Pen, which performs on par with the Apple Pencil and S-Pen. It can provide a user with up to 4096 points of pressure sensitivity, so drawings made on the tablet will closely resemble drawings made on real-life media.
It houses a 7250 mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, and it also supports 15W wireless charging. To top all of that, it features 7.5W reverse wireless charging, in case a user needs some extra battery life on their phone and doesn’t have a power source available.
The only thing missing is, you guessed it, Google Mobile Services. That means users won’t be able to use Google services like Gmail, Play Store, YouTube, among many others. What it does come with is Huawei Mobile Services, which runs most of the apps one would need anyway.
The MatePad Pro will be available in four colour variants: Black, Green, Orange, and White.
The Huawei MatePad Pro has a starting price of €549 for the Wi-Fi version with the 6 GB+128 GB configuration and ranges up to €949 for the 5G version with 8GB+512GB.
The tablet is set to go on sale on 12 December. However, this is only for China and there’s no information on international availability.
Klipsch earphones now available in SA
Thanks to Homemation, new Klipsch earphones are now available in South Africa.
Klipsch uses the same advanced acoustic engineering in their earphones as they do in their floor standing speakers, resulting in performance and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.
The earphones in this range are designed for the active person, as they provide comfort, a long-lasting battery, and excellent sound clarity.
Homemation provided the following information on features:
Klipsch T5 Sport
- Comfort Oval Ear Tips.
- Full Bass, Miniature Dynamic Drivers.
- 10-Hour Battery Life.
- The integrated microphone automatically enhances voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise.
- Bluetooth 5 and multi-point pairing, so users can pair two devices at once.
- Advanced Three-Button Remote.
- Cable Management for Dual Wear – two options for wear — down and loose or tighten the cord for a secure, unobtrusive fit.
- Comply Comfort TS-100 Tips Included.
- Sweat / Water Resistant.
- Klipsch Connect App.
Klipsch T5 True Neckband Earphones
- Oval Ear Tips.
- Form Meets Function as crafted with high-quality materials such as hand-stitched edge-treated leather which are designed to age and not wear out.
- Full Bass Miniature Dynamic Drivers 15-Hour Battery Life.
- The integrated dual-microphones automatically enhances voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise.
- Built-In Neck Vibration to notify you of incoming calls.
- Bluetooth 5 and multi-point pairing, so users can pair two devices at once.
- Advanced Three-Button Remote.
- Sweat / Water Resistant.
- Klipsch Connect App.
For more information about the devices, visit www.homemation.co.za