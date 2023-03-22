Vivid Vivobook 15 takes OLED a long way

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A lively colour display, efficient processor, long battery life and military grade durability allows for the device to stand out for work and play, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

We all know the challenges posed by frequent loadshedding and power failures in South Africa, but having a reliable laptop can help one through. In this context, the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED M1505YA is a great device that offers a range of functionality beyond just long life.

A standout features of the Vivobook is its stunning OLED display, which delivers a gorgeous array of deep, rich colours. The display takes into account user comfort, featuring reduced blue light emissions to help minimise potential harm to eyes over prolonged use.

The M1505YA offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 86%. This means maximising viewing area, providing a more immersive and enjoyable experience when streaming movies, browsing the web, or working on important projects.

The version we tested has a current AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, which comes equipped with Radeon Graphics, ideal for handling demanding tasks such as video editing and gaming. The device’s 16GB of RAM also plays a critical role in ensuring smooth and efficient operation, allowing users to complete tasks quickly and without any noticeable slowdowns. There is sufficient processing power and memory capacity for working on a large project, multitasking between multiple applications, or simply browsing the web, quickly and effectively.

For many people, the prospect of traveling with their technology can be nerve-wracking, however the military-grade durability of the Vivobook ensures that the device will not only handle being knocked about, but also continue to perform reliably and effectively in the future. With its exceptional level of toughness and resilience, it is a valuable investment for those wanting a reliable and robust mobile computing solution.

There are other aspects that make this device well-rounded. Its screen can rotate up to 180 degrees, providing flexibility for different use cases and comfortable viewing angles. With a good battery life, depending on usage intensity, it offers extended productivity and portability without the need for frequent charging. However, the potential life remaining varies wildly, based on current activity. We found it reported 18, 9 and 7 hours remaining while at around 96% charge.

The unit features a convenient fingerprint scanner that enables secure and easy login without the hassle of remembering passwords. The version we tested includes a numerical keypad, useful for number-intensive work. The keypad also features a striking chevron graphic on the Enter key, meaning one never has to look for it amid the extensive array of keys. The same graphic adorns the outside case of the laptop.

The device’s multimedia performance is decent, with good quality speakers, a clear microphone, and a 720p camera.

Aside from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the ASUS Vivobook OLED boasts a wide selection of ports and connectivity choices that cater to the needs of most users. It is equipped with three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Why does it matter?

The Vivobook 15 OLED is a standout device due to high-quality features, as well as a balanced combination of elements. The Vivobook has a range of options that allow for customers to decide which specifications they require, and can be customised accordingly.

What does it cost?

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED M1505YA is available at a recommended retail price of R16,999 for the Ryzen 7 version with 16GB RAM, and R12,999 for the Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM.

What are the biggest negatives?

720p camera at a time when content creation is becoming a key user need, and demands high-definition.

An expensive laptop, although the screen size and quality somewhat justifies the price.

What are the biggest positives?