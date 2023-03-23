Honor brings huge battery to mid-range

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Honor X7a is an affordable all-round smart smartphone catering to productivity and everyday needs, thanks to serious battery life.

Honor is on a roll. It has launched a series of of smartphones this year in its X range and has now brought the series to the lower mid-range.

The new Honor X7a is an affordable all-round smart smartphone catering to productivity and everyday needs, thanks to serious battery power and solid specs.

Batteries play a critical role in the operation of smartphones and without a reliable and long-lasting battery, a smartphone would constantly need to be recharged or plugged in.

The x7a packs a high capacity 6000mAh Battery into a compact body to achieve higher density and larger capacity, promising 3 days of uninterrupted use on a single charge.

Honor provided the following information on the device:

The Honor X7a supports outstanding battery performance and demonstrates exceptional longevity, capable of maintaining above 80% health even after 3 years of use. So far, the Honor X7a is the thinnest smartphone to feature a battery with a capacity of 6000mAh.

Coming to the charging speed, Honor X7a supports 22.5W Honor SuperCharge, which means it can be charged vastly to allow users to enjoy over 10 hours of music streaming with just 30 minutes of charging.

Bigger Display, Better View

Another major cons of Honor X7a is its display. It features a 6.74-inch Honor FullView display with ultra-narrow bezels which bring a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.07%. This provides more space for an astonishing viewing experience, especially when it comes to gaming, binge-watching through nights or constantly browsing social media. Honor X7a supports a screen refresh rate up to 90Hz, presenting a truly immersive entertainment experience for optimized app browsing and gaming.

Groundbreaking 50MP Triple Camera

With the ambition to deliver an everyday handset that can capture timeless moments for consumers, Honor X7a boasts a rear quad camera setup including a 50MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. This impressive combination of cameras allows users to easily capture stunning images with absolute precision and in fine detail.

Conclusion

To wrap it up, it is clear from what we mentioned above that the Honor X7a is here to revolutionise the mid-range segment this year and that is why we had to list it as our favorite phone of 2023. You will have a powerful battery, exquisite design, excellent camera, all without breaking the budget.

Price and Availability

Honor X7a is available now at Telkom on 24-month installments at R289 on Telkom FlexOn 2 package or double deal at R579 on monthly installments for 24 months on the Telkom FlexOn 2. Consumers can also purchase Honor X7a at Vodacom on 24-month installments at R299 on Vodacom 1GB Redcore package or R249 on 36-month on Vodacom 1GB Redcore.

For more information, visit www.hihonor.com