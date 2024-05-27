Come to coding boot camp, with Miss SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Digital transformation has occurred in the last few decades with the global economy increasingly dependent on technology. This has made tech skills critical tools for development and economic growth.

When I heard that women make up about 35% of the tech workforce worldwide – a significant improvement from the early 2000s, when that figure stood at 9% – I resolved to use my reign as Miss South Africa to make it easier for women (and men) to enter this critical field.

Education is one of the areas of commitment for the duration of my reign as Miss South Africa, embodied through my advocacy programme, the Natasha Joubert Collective.

I have concentrated on improving digital skills because they provide critical skills necessary for the changing world of work.

I have partnered with HyperionDev and ASUS to support skill development and widen educational opportunities in South Africa. Together, we’re offering 10 coding scholarships for selected students to join a comprehensive six-month full-stack web developer boot camp.

We want to highlight the importance of making education accessible to all, encouraging

students to pursue rewarding tech careers – key drivers of economic advancement.

Here in our country, where IT and technology remain the top employment sectors for earning potential, there are approximately 44,000 unfilled, entry-level digital vacancies.

However, the demand for skilled professionals far outstrips supply. The truth is that there is a severe skills shortage in the Rainbow Nation, exacerbated by deep socioeconomic disparities, further deepening the real digital divide.

I believe that the way to increase these skills is to make study available to more young people who cannot afford the fees by awarding them bursaries.

To this end I have used the education wing of my advocacy campaign, The Natasha Joubert Collection, to secure bursaries through willing partners in the technology sector.

The impact of this shortage stretches far beyond the technology sector; it affects any

industry reliant on digital services and solutions. Increasingly, this includes nearly all sectors.

There is a huge call for South Africans to acquire more tech skills, with coding emerging as a

cornerstone for modern education and empowerment.

Closing the digital divide through coding

With South Africa’s unemployment rate at a staggering 32.1%, coupled with the tech skills

gap, urgent collaboration is needed. Partnerships among private entities, educational

institutions and governmental bodies are vital. Coding bootcamps are key resources in

closing these gaps.

Coding presents a promising career path in South Africa with a growing job market and huge

potential for growth. The average coding salary is R420,000 per year (R215 per hour), while

entry-level positions start at R150,000 annually. Experienced coders can even earn up to

R960,000.

Having coding skills can also open up diverse career trajectories based on individual

interests. Popular roles include software engineering, web development, data science, and

cybersecurity. With the right training and experience, coders can enter industries like

finance, healthcare, e-commerce and more.

The benefits of bootcamps

Bootcamps are newcomers to education and have had a big impact in a short time. But

that’s not to say they’ve been easily integrated into the educational landscape from day

one. In fact, they’ve often been met with concerns over credibility, and in some cases,

they’ve proven to be prohibitively expensive where students are unable to obtain funding or

scholarships.

To stay competitive, universities must adapt. Integrating practical, skills-based learning

alongside theory could attract more students. Collaborations like this could see universities lending their credibility to bootcamp courses that focus on practical, employment-oriented

training, helping to future-proof South Africa’s workforce development.

“Bootcamps provide an affordable, fast-tracked way to gain in-demand tech skills,” says Riaz

Moola, CEO and Founder of HyperionDev, southern Africa’s largest tech education provider, that has brought coding skills to thousands of students in more than 40 countries.

“At HyperionDev, our bootcamps focus on building a comprehensive, job-ready skillset across multiple tech stacks.”

Embracing the Future with Coding Education

Coding bootcamps are not merely educational alternatives; they are essential catalysts in

South Africa’s strategic response to the evolving demands of the global digital landscape.

As the gap between the need for tech-skilled professionals and the availability of trained individuals widens, bootcamps provide a pivotal solution that is both timely and relevant.

The collaborative efforts between organisations like HyperionDev, educational bodies, the

government, and initiatives led by respected South Africa underscore a collective commitment to reshaping South Africa’s educational frameworks and economic future.