Asus debuts Copilot+ PC

Asus collaborates with Microsoft and Qualcomm to deliver AI user experience on the Vivobook S 15.

Asus has announced a new generation of AI-powered computing with the launch of the Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507). Powered by the SnapdragonX Elite, the device is the company’s first Copilot+ PC, with Windows AI features and a collection of exclusive Asus AI apps.

“As Asus embarks on this journey, marked by the launch of our first AI PC, we stand at the beginning of a new era of personal computing,” said Asus co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. “The launch of our first Asus Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite is an important milestone for us, and we believe that these devices are the future of consumer PCs and will drastically change the way we will work, study, create, and play.”

The event featured speakers from Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies, as it followed an earlier event by the former, in which Microsoft officially unveiled the full scope of new Windows experiences and standards for PCs to attain its Asus Copilot+ PC.

Mark Linton, VP device partner sales at Microsoft, said: “It’s an exciting time to be in devices, and collaborating with partners like Asus allows us to bring innovative hardware that unlocks AI software to life for our customers.

“Our deep engineering collaboration has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge technology to consumers. With the launch of Asus’s Vivobook S 15, we are bringing the power of Copilot in Windows, Recall, and Cocreator, showcasing the potential of on-device and cloud-based AI working together to enable individuals and organisations to achieve more.”

Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm, said: “Performance is reborn with Snapdragon X Elite, and we look forward to collaborating with Asus to put incredible innovation like the Asus Vivobook S 15 in the hands of users.”

The device features a Snapdragon X Elite Platform, and custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which can be used for hardware-accelerated AI functions, as well as to increase performance and efficiency.

Asus provided the following specifications for the ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507):

Compute platform Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Platform CPU Up to Qualcomm Oryon CPU NPU Up to QualcommHexagon NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU) Graphics Up to Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display 15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak brightness Chassis Materials: Metal lidColour: Cool Silver Operating system Windows 11 Home/Pro Main memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (Dual-band 802.11ax)QualcommFastConnect 7800

Bluetooth 5.4 Camera FHD IR camera

ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effect, Asus Adaptive dimming, and Asus Adaptive lock I/O ports 2 X USB42 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS1 X Audio combo jack1 X MicroSD card reader Keyboard Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight (deleted windows dynamic lighting wording)

Asus ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkeyNoise reduction technology Touchpad Asus ErgoSense touchpadSmart gesture touchpad

Silent touchpad technology Audio Dolby AtmosHarmon Kardon-certifiedSmart amplifierAsus Audio Booster Battery 70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life AC adapter 90 W Dimensions 352.6 x 227 x 14.7~15.9 mm Weight 1.42 kg

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is available at a recommended retail price of R29,999. From 18 June 2024, the device will be available on-shelf, and shipped to pre-order customers.

* Pre-orders for the ASUS Vivobook S 15 are available at Computer Mania, Incredible, and Asus Eshop.