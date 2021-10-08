Angeliena — Now streaming on Netflix

Set in South Africa, a local hospital’s much-loved parking attendant, Angeliena, dares to put her lifelong dream of traveling the world into motion, when she is diagnosed with a fatal disease.

The film stars Euodia Samson, Tshamano Sebe, Colin Moss, Kuli Roberts, Thapelo Mokoena, Nicole Madell, Marciel Hopkins, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Sandra Prinsloo, and Toya Delazy.

Angeliena’s story is about self-love, making money, terminal illness, divorce, nature, friendships, hardships, poverty, travel, beauty, hot doctors, loving Nelson Mandela, loving plants, dreams and being good enough.

The film promises to capture the heart of viewers globally, and is available to stream now on Netflix.