Tenet — Streaming now on Showmax

The fifth biggest box office hit globally of 2020, Tenet won the 2021 Oscar and BAFTA for Best Achievement in Visual Effects, with a further Oscar nomination for Production Design.

Directed by five-time Oscar nominee Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy), the sci-fi action thriller follows Protagonist. Armed with only one word, “Tenet”, he journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel: inversion…

Golden Globe nominee John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) was nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Super Awards for his lead role, with MTV Movie + TV Awards, People’s Choice and Teen Choice winner Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga) nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror films. The supporting cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana in The Crown S5-6), Oscar winner Sir Michael Caine (Inception, Alfred in Nolan’s Batman trilogy), and Oscar nominee Sir Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), as well as Teen Choice nominee Himesh Patel (Yesterday, The Luminaries), and Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Genius).

Rolling Stone calls Tenet “pure, ravishing cinema…”; London Evening Standard “an eye-popping, ground-breaking blast”; and Empire “ferociously entertaining.”

