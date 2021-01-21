Valheim coming to Steam

Coffee Stain Publishing, the team behind Deep Rock Galactic and Goat Simulator, and Iron Gate Studio, have announced Valheim. The game launches on Steam Early Access on 2 February.

Valheim is a co-op adventure, open-world exploration survival game set in a vast purgatory inspired by Norse mythology and viking culture. Players are tasked with taking back the realm from the ancient enemies of Odin, building mead halls and castles, crafting weapons and armour, and sailing the seas in search of new horizons.

The game invites players to explore lush forests, snow-topped mountain ranges, and mystical meadows, all presented in Lo-Fi graphics. Valheim offers a dodge and block based combat system with a range of weapons for deathless vikings to battle primordial bosses of myth and legend. The viking adventure is playable solo, or with up to nine friends to repeatedly face death together. Between deaths, Valheim offers a flexible house and base building system, item crafting and ship building, and dedicated servers.

“Valheim is really tough. You will die, a lot. Your friends will die, a lot,” says Richard Svensson, CEO, Iron Gate Studio. “But we hope we’ve managed to strike that balance between being needlessly brutal, and offering a rewarding and challenging experience. The world we’ve created is huge and varied, and there’s room for so much more. We’re happy to welcome new players to our community and work together during Early Access.’

Albert Säfström, CEO, Coffee Stain Publishing says: “Whilst in beta, Valheim has already started to build a loyal and engaged community which is important for us as a publisher. Exploring the world of Valheim feels like being outside, rather than being in a virtual world. When many of us are stuck inside, meeting people virtually, this is such a breath of fresh air, and exactly what we need right now.”

