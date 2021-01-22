Stream of the Day
Bridgerton renewed for a second season
Bridgerton is set to begin production of the upcoming season later this year.
Netflix has announced that Bridgerton, the series set in Regency era England, has been renewed for a second season. The original cast of season 1 will be present in the new season.
Production is set to begin in Q2 2021 and Netflix provided a teaser of what is to come in the new season. The company stated that “Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season”.
Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based off of Julia Quinn’s novel series of books of the same name, which were set in Regency era England during the period where the elite held social events.
The first season of Bridgerton was released on Netflix in December 2020 and has gathered positive reviews from viewers. The series has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDB and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. South African viewers agree as the series was at number 1 on Netflix’s top 10 as of January 21.
The main cast includes:
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Viscount Bridgerton
- Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton
- Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson
- Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings
- Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso
- Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Ben Miller as Archibald, Baron Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington
- Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
The first season is available to stream on Netflix.