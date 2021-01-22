Bridgerton renewed for a second season

Netflix has announced that Bridgerton, the series set in Regency era England, has been renewed for a second season. The original cast of season 1 will be present in the new season.

Production is set to begin in Q2 2021 and Netflix provided a teaser of what is to come in the new season. The company stated that “Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season”.

Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based off of Julia Quinn’s novel series of books of the same name, which were set in Regency era England during the period where the elite held social events.

The first season of Bridgerton was released on Netflix in December 2020 and has gathered positive reviews from viewers. The series has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDB and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. South African viewers agree as the series was at number 1 on Netflix’s top 10 as of January 21.

The main cast includes:

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Viscount Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Ben Miller as Archibald, Baron Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

The first season is available to stream on Netflix.