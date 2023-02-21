Stream of the Day
First look at Unseen
The production team behind Blood & Water has delivered a new six-part crime thriller.
Who is Zenzi Mwale? Netflix’s new six-part crime thriller Unseen narrates the story of nondescript domestic worker who goes in search of her missing husband and comes up against powerful and violent criminals. Her reaction to the immense and immediate danger she faces is not as timid as she seems.
The gripping series, set to premiere on Netflix on 29 March 2023 is produced by Gambit Films, the production house behind Blood & Water.
Starring Gail Mabalane as Zenzi Mwale, the series includes South African actors Rapulana Seiphemo, Vuyo Dabula, Colin Moss, Shimmy Isaacs and Dineo Langa.
Synopsis
Zenzi Mwale hides behind her identity as an unremarkable cleaning lady while desperately searching for her husband after he is released from prison.
Cast & Crew
Production company: Gambit Films
Creator: Adaptation Created by Travis Taute and Daryne Joshua
Director: Travis Taute,Rolisizwe Nikiwe, Twiggy Matiwana
Executive producer: Bradley Joshua
Producers: Benjamin Overmeyer
Writer:Sean Drummond, Meesha Aboo and Tristram Atkins
Key Cast: