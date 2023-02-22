Moroccan folklore heads to Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Cultural and religious sensitivities played a major role in the development of the game inspired by Moroccan and Amazigh traditions.

Drawing deep inspiration from Moroccan and Amazigh culture, language, and spiritual traditions, Mira and the Legend of the Djinns is an adventure that tells the tale of Yuba, an avid treasure hunter, and a mysterious Djinn named Mira, the first Djinn discovered in generations. The two journey together across the devastated world of Fallen Amazgesh, a world of ruins, to uncover her lost memories, and in turn, what happened to her land and its people. To this end, Yuba and Mira agree to form a spiritual Bond, something no human has done outside of fabled legends.

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Little Knight Games have released a new developer commentary trailer for Mira and the Legend of the Djinns, a Metroidvania action platformer coming to Steam. In the trailer, lead programmer Rachid Hassani discusses the cultural influences and considerations that played a part in bringing the game to life, and how his upbringing in Morocco helped to shape the narrative and character cast.

“We’ve thoughtfully crafted Mira’s narrative to accurately capture the spirit of Moroccan folklore while considering cultural and religious sensitivities,” said Hassani. “What resulted is a fine-tuned storyworld inspired by magical realms, Moroccan culture influences, and authentic folklore that is both new and recognizable.

“Even down to the sound design, our team used authentic Moroccan-Amazigh music and melded it with high fantasy orchestral tunes to make something completely new and enchanting.”

In the game, delivered in a classic 2D pixel art Metroidvania-style format, Mira and Yuba traverse the vast expanse of the Desert Ocean, discovering new friends and vicious foes along the way. Together, the pair track down priceless artifacts, explore dangerous ruins, battle against mutated creatures and corrupted spirits, and come face to face with the very cause of the cataclysm that destroyed Mira’s world and conceived Yuba’s.

Key Features of Mira and the Legend of the Djinns: