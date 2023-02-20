Valheim set to sail onto Xbox

The Xbox launch date of the brutal viking survival phenomenon was finally revealed at IGN Fanfest.

The indie viking survival game Valheim will be released on Xbox consoles on 14 March, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Coffee Stain Publishing and Iron Gate revealed the release date during IGN Fanfest via a new teaser trailer, showcasing Xbox gameplay footage.

Xbox players will be able to join more than 10-million Valheim PC players on their journey to conquer the dangers that await in Viking purgatory. Valheim offers a blend of wonder and challenge, from slaying mythical creatures and crafting powerful weapons and armour, to building and reinforcing your Viking settlement as you explore new lands,

Since its 2021 Early Access launch, Valheim has seen multiple minor updates, ranging from new dungeon instances to new enemies and items, and two major content updates. The first major update, titled Hearth & Home, expanded the building system and added dozens of new build pieces and decorations, as well as a major overhaul to the stamina and HP system.



Valheim’s second content update introduced a new endgame biome, the Mistlands. Enveloped in a thick layer of fog hiding deadly enemies and allies alike, Mistlands introduced an array of new weapons and crafting materials, a standalone magic combat system and a new biome boss and enemies to defeat.



Once it launches on March 14, Valheim will also feature a new controller layout to provide an intuitive and natural gameplay experience for Xbox players.



Henrik Törnqvist, co-founder of Iron Gate, says: “Valheim is best experienced when you can adventure with your friends, and we can’t wait to see what memories Xbox players will forge as they enter the realm for the first time.”



Valheim will be releasing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as Game Preview, and joining the Xbox Game Pass on 14 March 14. The game is currently available on Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, and on Steam Early Access for PC and Linux.