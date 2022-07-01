Under Armour Hovr Machina 3 – out now in SA

The new Under Armour Hovr Machina 3, which features a firmer and more responsive forefront, is out now in South Africa.

Technology is always moving fast and runners’ demands are growing as the bar gets higher. Disrupting the market with innovation and meeting the athlete where they need us is what Under Armour does best. Together, our human performance and product development teams continue to bring athletes the best footwear from the UA Innovation Lab in Baltimore and UA Human Performance Center in Portland.

The third iteration of the UA Hovr Machina running shoes represents the latest in UA’s run footwear development. By blurring the lines between race day performance and everyday high-mileage training, this shoe continues to meet the needs of the consumer by providing the latest in tech and innovation. The UA Hovr Machina 3 features a firmer and more responsive forefront Hovr that ensures runners have that extra edge, and the plate’s upgraded composite, softer heel Hovr, and updated Energy Web, and heel capture system make for a fast and comfortable run.

The new shoes continue to deliver softer landings without losing efficiency or speed. The totally new midsole design of the UA Hovr Machina 3 enhances smooth landings without losing responsiveness or explosive lift-offs. Every element of the design – from the aerodynamic heel to the engineered spacer mesh upper – delivers everything the runner needs and nothing they don’t.

Douglas Smiley, product director for Compete Run Footwear at Under Armour, says: “The UA Hovr Machina 3 delivers the next evolution of UA Hovr technology with a softer heel and more responsive forefoot for explosive takeoffs. ‘Faster, Softer, Lighter’ have been the driving experiential factors that have informed the Machina series’ design and function, and the latest edition delivers on these performance tenets like never before.” The UA Hovr Machina 3 launches in South Africa in June 2022 and is priced at R 3,299.00, it will be available online: https://underarmour.co.za/ and at UA Brand Houses