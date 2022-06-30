Sony unveils new gaming gear brand

Sony today announced InZone, which is a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that maximises gaming ability. InZone monitors feature high-resolution and high-dynamic-range picture, while the headsets include 360 Spatial Sound for gaming. This new brand embraces Sony’s expertise as a pioneer of audio-visual technology, delivering features that can immerse gamers into the action with total focus.

Yukihiro Kitajima, head of game business and marketing office, Sony Corporation, says: “The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of esports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment. With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems. We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming. Also, Sony is proud to have a sponsorship with leading global esports leagues, Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 and 2023, PGL DotA2 Arlington Major 2022, and the Valorant Champions Tour with our wish for further advancement of gaming culture.”

Gaming Headsets Overview

The new line will feature two new wireless headsets, the InZone H9 with 32 hours of battery life and InZone H7 with 40 hours of battery life, along with a wired headset, the InZone H3. All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

Take Action First with Precise Target Detection

Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming activated by the InZone Hub PC software reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended. This accurate sound reproduction boosts spatial awareness, enabling the player to precisely hear footsteps and movements. Also, with the smartphone app “360 Spatial Sound Personaliser,” users get the spatial sound optimised to their ear shape for truly personalised gameplay.

Advanced Technology Optimises Acoustics

Developed from Sony’s expertise in headphone technology, the diaphragms of the InZone H9 and InZone H7 both have a shape that allows the headphones to reproduce extremely high frequency sounds with high compliance, as well as authentic low frequencies for an immersive gaming experience.

Ducts on the housing of the InZone H9, InZone H7 and InZone H3 control and optimise low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass that makes deep sounds seem real.

Game for Hours in Comfort

The wide, soft headband cushion spreads the weight evenly across the player’s head for long-term wearing comfort. The earpads are shaped to minimise pressure on the player’s ears by optimising contact with the side of their head.

Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode

From noisy heaters and PC fans to loud construction work outside, InZone H9 has multiple noise-cancelling microphones that keep out any performance-disturbing noise. To further the gaming experience, Sony has incorporated the same Dual Noise Sensor Technology used in the Industry-leading 1000X series headphones for invincible gaming. Never miss important ambient sounds such as a phone call, the doorbell ringing or a partner speaking while playing games with Ambient Sound Mode.

Designed for PlayStation 5

InZone H9 and InZone H7 include on-screen indication, so players can adjust settings on their headset and see the settings reflected on the screen in the PlayStation 5 Control Center, along with gaming and chat balance, allowing players to change the volume balance between game audio and voice chat from the headset. It also comes packed with features including the ability to work with Tempest 3D AudioTech, which allows players to enjoy the immersive sounds when gaming with greater spatial expression.

InZone Hub PC Software: Personalise Your Gameplay

Sony’s InZone Hub PC software was created to control InZone headsets, allowing users to personalise experiences by customising a wide range of operations, including a variety of sound and picture settings.

Sustainability in Mind

The packaging material of Sony’s products is plastic-free and uses only recycled materials and non-woven cellulose, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of products and practices.

InZone Wireless Gaming Headsets Specifications:

InZone H9: Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode and 32 hours of battery life and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode and 32 hours of battery life and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time. InZone H7: Wireless Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, and 40 hours of battery life and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, and 40 hours of battery life and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time. InZone H3: Wired Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads.

Availability

InZone H9, InZone H7 and InZone H3 will be available in the Middle East & Africa region from the beginning of August 2022.