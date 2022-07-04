Hyundai reveals Ioniq 6

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hyundai’s second electric car, the Ioniq 6, is rumoured to provide over 480km of range on a single charge.

Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 6, the second model in its Ioniq all-electric-vehicle line-up.

The Ioniq 6, which Hyundai describes as an Electrified Streamliner, is aerodynamically sculpted and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today’s electric vehicle (EV) customers’ values.

Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept, the Ioniq 6 is characterised by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency. The Ioniq 6’s electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility.

“The Ioniq 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics,” said SangYup Lee, EVP and head of Hyundai Design Centre. “The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the Ioniq 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalized place for all.”

The EV demonstrates ethical design through energy efficiency and sustainable material usage. The design was human-centric from the start, with the interior space developed simultaneously with the exterior form. Efforts were made to maximise and optimize the interior space, stretching it at the front and rear, resulting in a streamliner silhouette and spacious interior.

The Ioniq 6 has an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.,21, assisted by its low nose, active air flaps at the front, wheel gap reducers, and optional slim digital side mirrors. Further aiding the Ioniq 6’s enviable aerodynamic aptitude is its elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boat-tail structure, and separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper.

Even underneath the car, the endeavour to achieve better aerodynamics is evident in the full cover of the undercarriage, optimised deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gap.

The Ioniq 6 also integrates over 700 Parametric Pixels in various places, such as headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and centre console indicator, to reinforce the Ioniq brand’s identity throughout the vehicle.

The rear wing’s Parametric Pixel High-Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL) delivers an eye-catching light execution when the brakes are applied.

The Ioniq 6’s cocoon-shaped interior serves as both a comfortable hideaway and personal space, replete with practical features and sustainable materials to facilitate a mindful, eco-friendly mobility experience and lifestyle.

Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) enabled the designers to stretch the interior, front and rear, to create optimised legroom and spaciousness that lets passengers stay comfortable in the vehicle. The platform also allows for a completely flat floor, giving an expansive feeling.

The user-centric interior architecture is exemplified by an ergonomically designed control unit that is centrally located to reduce distraction and spur safe, intuitive driving. The modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 30 cm full-touch infotainment display and 30 cm digital cluster. A bridge-type centre console provides convenient and generous in-car storage.

Dual Colour Ambient Lighting provides overall illumination for the Ioniq 6 interior. Users can choose from a spectrum of 64 colours and 6 dual colour themes developed by colour experts to help drivers and passengers feel relaxed and comfortable. The 4-dot Interactive Pixel Lights on the steering wheel enable easy communication between the driver and vehicle.

The removal of buttons from the front doors provided more breathing room and more storage. Transparent accents on the crash pad garnish, door map pocket and console lower cover further accentuate the sense of spaciousness. For more information on Ioniq 6, visit https://Ioniq6.hyundai.com.