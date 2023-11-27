UEFA Euro tackles 2024 update

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The exhilarating UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament will meet gaming in an EA Sports FC 24 update.

EA plans to immerse players in the thrill of UEFA Euro 2024 across its gaming platforms, including EA Sports FC 24, EA Sports FC Mobile, and EA Sports FC Online. The in-game update is set to kick off by 16 January 2024, marking the integration of Europe’s premier football championship into the virtual world.

In tandem with the tournament commencement, UEFA Euro 2024 will be incorporated as a complimentary update for all EA Sports FC 24 players, spanning PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Those who engage with the game before 16 January 2024 will be rewarded with an exclusive, untradeable UEFA Euro 2024 Ultimate Team Player item, featuring one of six stellar European players. Mobile players on iOS and Android devices can jump into the action starting today.

The star-studded lineup of exclusive UEFA Euro 2024 Ultimate Team items includes football luminaries such as Jack Grealish (England), Ousmane Dembélé (France), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Florian Wirtz (Germany), Virgil Van Djik (Netherlands), and Alvaro Morata (Spain).

“Alongside our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive Euros content will enable EA Sports to continue delivering the most authentic and innovative football experiences for our fans,” said vice president of brand for EA Sports FC David Jackson.

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA Euro 2024 is one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting football tournaments, and we’re thrilled that the huge EA Sports FC 24 community across the globe will get the chance to engage with the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment.”

EA Sports will serve as the official platform for UEFA’s official eEURO esports program, an annual tournament featuring Europe’s top EA Sports FC players representing UEFA national football teams. Further details about the eEURO competitive gaming tournament will be unveiled in the coming weeks.