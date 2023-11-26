Kick off the weekend with Angel City FC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Streaming on Showmax from today, HBO’s docuseries offers a glimpse into a new women’s soccer club striving to bring equality to modern sport.

The new HBO docuseries Angel City peaks into an exclusive behind-the-scenes story of the Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team of the same name.

Backed by the largest female ownership group in professional sports, Angel City FC boasts the likes of Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Abby Wambach, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm, and Serena Williams.

The three-part series is executive produced by Natalie Portman and the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind Free Solo and The Rescue, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. It delves into the team’s origin story, unveiling the passion and determination required to establish a franchise from scratch. Angel City aims to break new ground in the realm of professional sports and showcases the unprecedented journey of the female soccer team.

Directed by Arlene Nelson, known for her work on Secrets of Playboy and an Emmy-nominated cinematography stint on American Masters, Angel City features in-depth interviews with its famous backers, as well as Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Additional insights come from prominent personalities including Jennifer Garner, footballer Eni Aluko, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and singer Becky G.

The series explores the reasons behind the team’s unconventional approach, shedding light on their mission to fight for equity and respect in the world of professional sports.

According to Decider, the series offers a glimpse into the inner workings of a new sports club striving to revolutionise traditional practices. Far from just providing inspirational content, Angel City emphasises the team’s transparent ambition to create a profitable enterprise while fostering a supportive environment for its players.

The underlying message suggests that by treating players well and achieving financial success, the team is challenging the established norms, embodying a competitive spirit that goes beyond the game itself.

The HBO docuseries Angel City premieres on Showmax today, 27 November.