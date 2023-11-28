Jurassic Park retro games roar in

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Limited Run Games’ collection of the prehistoric age is now available for digital download.

A series of fan-favorite retro Jurassic Park game titles is available now for digital download, bringing back the 8-bit and 16-bit era of the games.

Limited Run Game’s Carbon Engine, in collaboration with Universal Products and Experiences, are behind the revival.

This nostalgic release includes a lineup of classic titles and adds new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming. The additions and extras added to this collection are carefully curated to celebrate the legacy of the 1993 film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment and this set of games.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes the following fan-favorite titles, originally released across NES, Game Boy, SNES, and the SEGA Genesis, for a total of seven games:

Jurassic Park (NES)

Jurassic Park (SNES)

Jurassic Park (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park (Genesis)

Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues (SNES)

Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Genesis)

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is available digitally on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $29.99 on all digital platforms.