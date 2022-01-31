UCT student wins global design challenge

Electrocomponents has announced the winners of the People.Planet.Product student design challenge. The challenge was launched early last year in collaboration with The Washing Machine Project, a humanitarian initiative dedicated to alleviating the burden of handwashing in low-income and displaced communities, through innovative product design and distribution.

The three winning designs which were selected from six global finalists in first, second and third place were Kai Goodall, Team Scentury, and Joseph Baker respectively. The challenge tasked student members of the DesignSpark engineering community to apply original thinking and practical skills to the ongoing development of The Washing Machine Project’s first water-saving off-grid manual crank-handle washing machine, the Divya. Entries were invited in three different focus areas: People (empower people to use the Divya by improving the technology or implementation of the design); Planet (filtering out greywater or microplastics); Product (encourage better posture through changes in weight, portability, for example).

South African winner Kai Goodall’s ‘Pedal n Spin’ design is a foot-cranked washing machine that rotates easily using a combination of the principle of a treadle system and pedal system. It is a pedal-powered connected rod driven rotating drum washing machine system that is purely mechanical in nature. It improves the user’s posture, ease of use, and sustainability of the current Divya washing machine, allowing longer-term adoption, improved hygiene, and increased rotation efficiency with a huge mechanical advantage.

Goodall, a master’s student in Electrical Engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT), says, “My UCT supervisor and chairman of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) South Africa Dr David Oyedokun, inspired me to compete in the RS Components Student Design Challenge and I came out tops with my Pedal n Spin foot-cranked washing machine innovation. Being the sole finalist from Africa in the competition and winning first prize was a special recognition of my invention, and motivates me to take my passion to new frontiers, and hopefully inspire more young people to use engineering as a tool for their progression.”

All six finalists, including Team Oro (Product), Team Neolithic (Product), and Ketki Dave (Planet), pitched their designs at a live virtual event to a panel of judges from leading industry and humanitarian organisations that share the common goal of helping to improve lives.

Providing active support for the People.Planet.Product challenge, and completing the line-up of judges were: Bjoern Klaas, CEO EMEA region, Protolabs; Clare Larkspur, head of product management, Elvie; Simon Wells, VP engineering, Shark Ninja; and Eleonora Gatti, innovation portfolio manager (WASH + Climate Change), Unicef.

Each of the three winners receives £1000 in RS products or a cash equivalent to support their prototype development, plus access to a business mentor and a knowledge session with The Washing Machine Project founder, Navjot Sawhney.

Goodall has recently joined forces with Forest Creations, a sustainable woodworking company, to create four more improved Pedal n Spin units for donation and field testing in Cape Town townships, with a view towards more sustained manufacturing and distribution.

“I welcome collaboration and financial support in my bid to roll out many more of these units, to provide a healthy and sustainable innovation to those in need,” he says.