Huawei starts the year with nova Y9a

2021 saw the launch of four Huawei nova devices, and Huawei has started the year with its next nova. The Huawei nova Y9a will soon be on its way to online and physical stores, and it offers a sleek design, powerful performance, smooth app experience, reliable quality, and good value for money.

It comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 6.63-inch FullView Display, 40W Huawei SuperCharge, a flagship-inspired design, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The nova Y9a features Huawei’s iconic space ring design around its four camera lenses: a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. These four cameras work together to create an experience that can deliver pro-quality images. The front camera is just as innovative with a motorised pop-up design, which only appears when users want to take a selfie.

With the FullView 6.63-inch display, Huawei used a complex manufacturing process to shrink the lower bezel to 3.9mm., enabling a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

To keep users going throughout the day, the nova Y9a offers 40W Huawei SuperCharge, which charges the device by up to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes. 128GB of internal storage gives users plenty of space to hang onto photos, videos, music, series and movies.

The Huawei nova Y9a is coming soon to South Africa. Availability and price have not yet been released.