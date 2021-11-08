Two Lara Croft adventures coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Feral Interactive has announced that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, the debut of the Tomb Raider franchise on the console. This coincides with the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Tomb Raider franchise.





Both games are arcade-inspired, action-adventure games that carry all the hallmarks of Tomb Raider, including exploration and discovery, platforming, and puzzle-solving, with co-operative multiplayer, character progression and frantic fast-paced combat.

Feral Interactive are the same company responsible for the high-quality Alien: Isolation port to Nintendo Switch, so Tomb Raider fans have a lot to look forward to.

