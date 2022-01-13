TV trends to expect in 2022

There is no denying how we are spoilt for choice in TV technology innovations. From LED, QLED and OLED that offers high precision and quality picture, to the resolution users watch their content in – Ultra HD, 4K streaming or 8K streaming, consumers can choose an experience of their wishes. AI in the TV industry continues to bring excitement with TVs getting smarter and working more efficiently with heightened viewing experiences.

The Rise of Smart TVs

Looking at 2022, trends that are likely to have the biggest impact are those that focus on the convergence of technologies as tools emerge. Growing data volumes, faster network and processor speeds will positively impact TV technologies and more people will gain an even greater appreciation of what a TV can do. Whether a user needs their TV to act as an office buddy, a fitness partner, or a connection to a classroom, new additions to the ecosystem of connected and intelligent devices are set to enhance the TV experience in exciting new ways.

From 4K to 8K resolution

According to the Market Research Report, the 4K TVs market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2026. As designers and technology experts continue to challenge themselves to create products that provide users with leading functionality and a design that captures the true essence of TV viewing, the 4K market, which is currently the most popular in South Africa, is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Enters 8K. Just as consumers have started settling into the excitement of the improved 4K television experience, the industry brought forth 8K viewing. The first sets are already available in stores, providing the highest resolution TV that has been released recently among UHD (ultra-high-definition) TVs. With four times more pixels than a 4K TV, 8K TVs show a sharper and more detailed picture quality. However, the limitation with 8K at the moment is that there isn’t much 8K content available, so you’ll be paying astronomical prices to watch the same content others are viewing on their 4K TVs. Don’t rush to buy 8K just yet.

OLED vs QLED

There is no denying the continued battle in TV technology that is OLED vs QLED and this trend will heighten in 2022 as TV manufacturers battle it out to offer consumers the best-differentiated entertainment viewing experiences.

OLED- which stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode – TVs are the successors of LED but without the backlight. This provides remarkably realistic black levels, super-fast refresh rates, and a muted brightness which is ideal for action-packed movies or sports viewing.

QLED, however, which stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode TVs, even the best ones with the most effective full-array local dimming, let some light through, leading to more washed-out, greyer black levels and blooming around bright sections.

With QLED screens, the best viewing angle is dead centre, and the picture quality diminishes in brightness, colour, and contrast the further one moves side to side, or up and down. OLED screens, by comparison, can be viewed with no luminance degradation even at drastic viewing angles.

Based on the above-mentioned, OLED provides better offerings than QLED.