Disney+ comes to SA

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has announced that it will launch in South Africa by mid-2022. It has targeted the South African winter, when it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, including Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.
With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ describes itself as “the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories”.
Disney+ enters a highly competitive market, dominated by Netflix and Showmax, while Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ have also made strong inroads in South Africa. The cost of a Disney+ subscription in the USA is $7,99 a month or $79,99 a year. The latter would work out at around R100 a month in South Africa. That’s substantially lower than Netflix, but at the same level as Showmax and more expensive than Amazon and Apple.
The full list of countries in which Disney+ will launch by mid-year is:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Bahrain
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Palestine
- Poland
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Vatican City
- Yemen
It will also launch in the following territories in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA):
|Territories
|Country
|Faroe Islands
|Denmark
|French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective
|France
|Åland Islands
|Finland
|Sint Maarten
|Netherlands
|Svalbard & Jan Mayen
|Norway
|British Indian Ocean Territory
Gibraltar
Pitcairn Islands
St Helena
|United Kingdom
Disney+ is currently available in the following 18 countries in EMEA:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming, bolstered by a growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Through Star, it offers the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, and Searchlight Pictures, among other.
