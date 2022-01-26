Connect with us

Disney+ comes to SA

The only major streaming service missing in SA is on its way, along with Star Wars and Pixar movies

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has announced that it will launch in South Africa by mid-2022. It has targeted the South African winter, when it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, including Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ describes itself as “the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories”.

Disney+ enters a highly competitive market, dominated by Netflix and Showmax, while Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ have also made strong inroads in South Africa. The cost of a Disney+ subscription in the USA is $7,99 a month or $79,99 a year. The latter would work out at around R100 a month in South Africa. That’s substantially lower than Netflix, but at the same level as Showmax and more expensive than Amazon and Apple.

The full list of countries in which Disney+ will launch by mid-year is:

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Andorra
  4. Bahrain
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Egypt
  10. Estonia
  11. Greece
  12. Hungary
  13. Iraq
  14. Israel
  15. Jordan
  16. Kosovo
  17. Kuwait
  18. Latvia
  19. Lebanon
  20. Libya
  21. Liechtenstein
  22. Lithuania
  23. Malta
  24. Montenegro
  25. Morocco
  26. North Macedonia
  27. Oman
  28. Palestine
  29. Poland
  30. Qatar
  31. Romania
  32. San Marino
  33. Saudi Arabia
  34. Serbia
  35. Slovakia
  36. Slovenia
  37. South Africa
  38. Tunisia
  39. Turkey
  40. United Arab Emirates
  41. Vatican City
  42. Yemen

 It will also launch in the following territories in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA):

TerritoriesCountry
Faroe IslandsDenmark 
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective		France
Åland IslandsFinland
Sint MaartenNetherlands
Svalbard & Jan MayenNorway
British Indian Ocean Territory
Gibraltar               
Pitcairn Islands
St Helena		United Kingdom  

Disney+ is currently available in the following 18 countries in EMEA:

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Denmark
  4. Finland
  5. France
  6. Germany
  7. Iceland 
  8. Ireland
  9. Italy
  10. Luxembourg
  11. Monaco
  12. Netherlands
  13. Norway
  14. Portugal
  15. Spain
  16. Sweden
  17. Switzerland
  18. United Kingdom

Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming, bolstered by a growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Through Star, it offers the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, and Searchlight Pictures, among other.

* For more information, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

