Disney+ comes to SA

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has announced that it will launch in South Africa by mid-2022. It has targeted the South African winter, when it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, including Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ describes itself as “the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories”.

Disney+ enters a highly competitive market, dominated by Netflix and Showmax, while Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ have also made strong inroads in South Africa. The cost of a Disney+ subscription in the USA is $7,99 a month or $79,99 a year. The latter would work out at around R100 a month in South Africa. That’s substantially lower than Netflix, but at the same level as Showmax and more expensive than Amazon and Apple.

The full list of countries in which Disney+ will launch by mid-year is:

Albania Algeria Andorra Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Egypt Estonia Greece Hungary Iraq Israel Jordan Kosovo Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Malta Montenegro Morocco North Macedonia Oman Palestine Poland Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates Vatican City Yemen

It will also launch in the following territories in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA):

Territories Country Faroe Islands Denmark French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective France Åland Islands Finland Sint Maarten Netherlands Svalbard & Jan Mayen Norway British Indian Ocean Territory

Gibraltar

Pitcairn Islands

St Helena United Kingdom

Disney+ is currently available in the following 18 countries in EMEA:

Austria Belgium Denmark Finland France Germany Iceland Ireland Italy Luxembourg Monaco Netherlands Norway Portugal Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom

Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming, bolstered by a growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Through Star, it offers the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, and Searchlight Pictures, among other.

* For more information, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.