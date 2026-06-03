iCaur brings silent presence to SA roads

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The electric vehicle market is evolving rapidly, and manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to stand out from the crowd, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The iCaur V23, recently unveiled in South Africa, is a mix of old meeting new with modern electric vehicle technology but retro styling.

At the launch, we had the opportunity to spend some time behind the wheel of the rear-wheel-drive 2WD model, giving us an early taste of what this compact electric SUV has to offer.

The V23 is difficult to ignore. While many modern electric vehicles favour sleek, aerodynamic shapes, the V23 embraces a more upright and older boxy design. The flat bonnet, squared-off wheel arches and vertical body sides give it a rugged appearance, while details such as circular lighting elements and chunky bumpers add a touch of nostalgia. Around the back, a distinctive Lego-inspired brake light provides a playful finishing touch.

Despite measuring just 4,220 mm in length, the V23 makes good use of its footprint. A relatively long 2,735mm wheelbase helps create a surprisingly spacious cabin, with enough room for five occupants and a boot capable of 372 litres of luggage. Fold the rear seats flat and that figure increases to 994 litres.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The local range consists of two derivatives. The model we drove was the entry-level 2WD, powered by a single electric motor mounted at the rear. It produces 100kW and 180Nm of torque and draws power from a 59.93 kWh battery pack. According to iCaur, the battery delivers an NEDC driving range of 360km.

Around town, the electric motor provides the instant response that has become one of the defining characteristics of electric vehicles, making traffic and urban driving straightforward and fuss-free.

For buyers looking for additional performance, the V23 AWD adds a second motor. Combined output rises to 155kW and 292Nm, while the larger 81.8kWh battery increases the claimed range to 430km.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the cabin is dominated by a large 15.4-inch touchscreen that controls many of the vehicle’s functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are claimed to be standard, as is Bluetooth connectivity.

One area where the V23 does not appear to cut corners is equipment. Even the 2WD receives leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, seat ventilation and climate control. Three USB ports are fitted up front, including two Type-C connections, while a seven-speaker audio system handles entertainment duties.

Safety equipment is equally comprehensive. Both derivatives are fitted with six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, Electronic Stability Programme, traction control and a range of braking assistance systems. The 2WD receives cruise control and a reversing camera, while the AWD gains a 540-degree surround-view camera system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The more expensive AWD also introduces a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Front and Reverse Collision Warning, Traffic Jam Assist and several other active safety features.

Visually, the two derivatives can be distinguished by their wheels. The 2WD rides on 19-inch alloy wheels fitted with 255/55 tyres, while the AWD receives larger 21-inch alloys wrapped in 265/45 rubber. Both models feature LED headlights and taillights.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The V23 enters a market that is still finding its feet when it comes to electric vehicles. It is not necessarily interesting for any single headline feature, but rather for the combination of familiar SUV styling, practical packaging and electric power. After a drive in the 2WD at launch, it is clear that the V23 is aimed at buyers who want something a little different from the increasingly similar-looking electric crossovers appearing on the market.

*iCaur V23 pricing structure

V23 Derivative Price 2WD R519,900 AWD R669,900

The V23 range is supported by an eight-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km power battery warranty for the first owner, and a five-year/100,000 km service plan. Customers will also receive roadside assistance for eight years/200,000 km, reinforcing iCaur’s focus on ownership confidence and long-term value.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is editor of GadgetWheels and was a member of the jury for the Car of the Year 2026 competition.