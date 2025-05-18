Suzuki launches 4th gen Dzire in SA

Photo supplied.

The compact sedan combines fuel efficiency, and practical features with advanced safety systems.

Suzuki Auto South Africa has launched the fourth-generation Dzire to its local lineup, targeting the AB-segment market (affluent, urban, high-income consumers). The compact sedan offers a combination of basic safety features, practical design, and fuel efficiency.

Its exterior features a wide front fascia available in a black finish on entry-level GA models and a piano black finish with chrome accents on the GL+ variant. The front is equipped with halogen projector beam headlamps.

The Dzire’s profile includes a raked windscreen, electric folding side mirrors, a shark-fin antenna, and a C-pillar design that merges into a compact boot lid. GL+ models feature T-shaped LED tail lights connected by a chrome strip, while GA models are equipped with 14-inch steel wheels and GL+ models with 15-inch black alloys.

The car is available in seven exterior paint options: Alluring Blue Pearl Metallic, Gallant Red Pearl Metallic, Nutmeg Brown Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Magma Gray Metallic, and Bluish Black Pearl.

Interior design and features

Inside, the Dzire adopts a design layout similar to the fourth-generation Swift, with a wrap-around dashboard, horizontal air vents, and a beige and black colour scheme. The dashboard is equipped with a tilt-adjustable urethane steering wheel and a meter cluster that combines analogue dials with an LCD display providing information such as fuel consumption and driving range.

The cabin includes multiple storage areas, including a glove box, front door pockets, cup holders, and a console box tray. Rear passengers have access to a folding centre armrest with cup holders and rear air vents. Standard features across the GA and GL+ models include digital air conditioning, USB ports, electric windows, central locking, and a 12V power socket.

The GL+ trim level adds features such as cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reverse camera, and a front USB port. The Dzire provides a boot capacity of 378 litres.

Engine and Performance

The vehicle is powered by Suzuki’s Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 60kW and 112Nm of torque. The engine uses multipoint fuel injection and a four-valve-per-cylinder configuration, delivering a combined fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km. The powertrain is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Platform and dynamics

Built on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, the Dzire is engineered for improved handling and structural rigidity. The suspension system consists of MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam setup at the rear, aimed at balancing ride comfort and agility. The vehicle measures 3,995mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,525mm in height.

Safety

Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control, and rear ISOFIX anchors. The sedan received a five-star rating for adult occupant protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP #SaferCarsForIndia crash test assessment.