Trace reveals Code original show

Premiering on Trace Urban and Trace Africa on Friday, 5 November at 16:00, Code is a 16-minute docuseries hosted by the fabulous Ninka Mbaye. The show will decode afro-urban trends and put the spotlight on talents from different origins to empower the new generation.



“Trace not only plans to offer great content on our platforms but also to create programs that promote diversity and inclusion for all. We want to put the spotlight on the success stories of artists, creators and entrepreneurs in order to make talents from all over the world shine while inspiring the youth,” says Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and CEO of Trace.



The new flagship empowerment show will introduce new afro-urban trends from all four corners of the world, decrypting the latest news from music, culture, beauty, fashion, dance, art and food trends. It puts a spotlight on inspiring iconic industry players making an impact in urban culture across the globe such as Sean Paul, Shaggy, Youssoupha and Kendji Girac.



Each episode is centred around the industry insider, as they touch on a wide range of topics including their rise to fame, their downfalls, and how they overcame challenges in their intimate conversations with presenter Ninka.



In addition, the audience will have the opportunity to interact online during the show, thanks to the QR code of the logo that they will scan directly on the screen. Code’s unique feature will grant viewers access to all episodes and additional content. Viewers will simply need to scan the QR code logo on their television screens to access Trace+.



Viewers can also visit www.trace.tv to sign up from there.

Share Print

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Telegram

WhatsApp

