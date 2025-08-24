Toyota drives gaming at Comic Con Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Toyota Gaming Engine stand will feature SIM rig challenges, console and mobile titles, and prizes valued at more than R25,000.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) will bring its dedicated gaming initiative, The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE), to Comic Con Africa 2025. The event will run from 28 to 31 August at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

The stand will feature a mix of gaming titles, competitions, and prizes designed to engage fans across all levels of play. TTGE positions itself as a hub for casual players, competitive gamers, and fans of interactive entertainment.

At the expo, the TTGE stand will feature a broad mix of titles, including Gran Turismo 7 on full-motion SIM rigs, Clash Royale and Subway Surfers on mobile, and Street Fighter, EA FC, and Brawlhalla on console. A rotation of additional games will run on the TTGE mini stage, complemented by daily competitions, Beat the Pro matchups, and reward giveaways.

Photo supplied.

The SIM Rig Musical Chairs tournament will offer participants a chance to win advanced driving experiences through Toyota’s Advanced Driving Academy, alongside more than R25,000 in prizes that include gaming hardware, Takealot vouchers, and merchandise.

Award-winning cosplayers will be paired with customised Toyota vehicles on display. Content creator Troy Shepherds, who appeared at Comic Con Cape Town earlier this year, will be present to engage audiences.

“Comic Con Africa continues to grow in both scale and cultural significance and our ongoing partnership reflects Toyota’s investment in making gaming more accessible to all South Africans,” said Glenn Crompton, VP of marketing at TSAM. “Through The Toyota Gaming Engine, we aim to provide authentic engagement opportunities, both in the digital and real-world performance spaces, while contributing meaningfully to the future of gaming in the region.”