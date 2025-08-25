Tata Motors roars back into South Africa

Photo supplied.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of India’s largest automotive manufacturer, is back on SA roads with passenger vehicles, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) last week unveiled four models at a launch event in Sandton, Johannesburg, making a loud statement about the return of a subsidiary of India’s largest automotive manufacturer. The Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago are each purpose-built to suit the diverse lifestyles and mobility needs of South Africans.

The re-entryis backed by a partnership with local group Motus Holdings. The timing is impeccable. TMPV has been on a phenomenal growth journey, leaping from 170,000 units sold worldwide in 2020 to over 560,000 in 2024.

Tata is known as India’s pioneer in automotive safety, and TMPV boasts a full line-up of vehicles rated 4 or 5 stars by global safety authorities, such as Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

“Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey,” said TMPV managing director of Shailesh Chandra. “We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles – designed with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design – to a market that values quality and innovation.

“With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy.”

Motus Holdings is equally enthusiastic. Group CEO Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, said: “With our deep-rooted expertise in distribution, retail, and aftersales, and Tata’s proven track record in engineering and innovation, we are poised to offer customers choice of new age vehicles with a compelling value proposition.

“This collaboration is … about building trust, delivering excellence, and shaping the future of mobility in South Africa.”

Together, TMPV and Motus make quite the dynamic duo. With Motus’ decades of local know-how in imports, distribution, and service, and TMPV’s flair for innovation and world-class engineering, the partnership promises to offer unmatched value to South African motorists. They expect a strong dealer network, trustworthy service, and a customer-first approach that makes owning a Tata vehicle smooth and satisfying.

At launch, Tata will be rolling out across 40 dealerships nationwide, with plans to grow to 60 by 2026.

TMPV’s return goes beyond cars and commerce. The company is investing in skills development, job creation, and training programmes for technicians, sales staff, and aftersales teams. Strategic alliances with top financial institutions will also bring competitive financing options to the table, making top-notch mobility more accessible to South Africans everywhere.

No pricing was announced at the launch event.