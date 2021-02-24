Obama and Springsteen on a new podcast together

Described as two dreamers, one friendship and, made in America. President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen will share conversations on a multitude of topics involving America.

The eight-episode series was announced during Spotify’s Stream On event. Titled Renegades: Born in the USA, it is the second podcast to launch through the company’s partnership with President Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground.

Dollar Shave Club and Comcast are presenting sponsors in the United States for the first season of the podcast. During the season, President Obama and Springsteen will explore topics of race, fatherhood, marriage, and the future of America.

The long-time friends will discuss their hometowns, role models, explore modern manhood and confront the divided state of the US presently.

In the introduction of the first episode of the podcast, President Barack Obama asks “How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?”

He then goes on to explain: “That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year — with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen. On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America,

“In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

The first two episodes of the podcast are already available to listen on Spotify.