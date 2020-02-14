Movie of the Week
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Original Film
The highly anticipated sequel to the teen romance, To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You, is now available on Netflix.
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They are a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.
But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
Movie of the Week
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey out now
From today, the super-villain women of Gotham are turning the shadowy city upside down.
Breaking up is hard to do. Now, in search of a fresh start, Gotham’s wildest women are ruffling feathers and turning the shadowy city upside down. Birds of Prey debuted yesterday at Prestige Premiere at selected Ster-Kinekor Cine Prestige cinemas, and goes on general release from today, 7 February.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, formerly Birds of Prey, required a renaming due to poor name recognition and search engine fails. Clearly, Harley herself is the main attraction, rather than an abstract theme.
Last seen in Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn has split up with the Joker and is taking it hard. When notorious crime lord Black Mask calls for a hit on a young girl, he is taken on by Quinn – along with new friends Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – with their own brand of technicolour insanity. It’s going to be a crazy ride…
Birds of Prey is released nationwide in 2D and IMAX. Watch the trailer here.
Book now at www.sterkinekor.com, download the SK App on your smartphone, or book at the box office.
Movie of the Week
Spenser Confidential – Coming soon to Netflix
Mark Wahlberg stars as Spenser, an ex-cop who gets called back to duty to solve a double murder of his former colleagues.
Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues are murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. From director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Austin Post. Inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.
Directed by: Peter Berg
Screenplay by: Sean O’Keefe and Brian Helgeland
Based on Robert B. Parker’s “Wonderland”, by Ace Atkins
Produced by: Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Peter Berg
The film will be released on 6 March and can be streamed here.