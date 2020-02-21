Movie of the Week
Rocketman – Now streaming on Showmax
The Golden Globe-winning musical-biopic about Sir Elton John, Rocketman, is now streaming on Showmax.
Rocketman, the fantastical musical biopic on Sir Elton John, is now available to stream on Showmax. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Song for I’m Gonna Love Me Again, co-written by Elton and his long-time lyricist Bernie Taupin.
This was Bernie’s first Oscar nomination and win, and the fourth nomination and second win for Elton, after his 1995 Oscar for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King.
I’m Gonna Love Me Again had already won the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award, among other accolades.
Rocketman is the story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture, of how shy piano prodigy Reginal Dwight transformed into international superstar Elton John.
This rapid transformation came at a high price: while Elton has been sober for over 28 years now, the opening scene of Rocketman is set in an AA meeting, where he admits, “My name is Elton Hercules John and I am an alcoholic, and a cocaine addict, and a sex addict, and a bulimic, and also a shopaholic who has problems with weed, prescription drugs and anger management.”
Beyond the music, Rocketman is also the story of Elton’s friendship with Bernie, which helped him through. Accepting the Oscar, Elton praised Bernie as “the constant thing in my life, when I was screwed up, when I was normal.”
At the Oscars press room afterwards, Elton dedicated the award to Bernie. “This is for him. This is for my partner of 53 years. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. He starts the process. He gives me the lyrics. Then I go ahead. Without the lyrics, I’m nobody.”
“What you see in the film is what you get,” said Bernie in the press room afterwards. “The basic theme of the whole movie is love and trust and believing in the person you’re working with. It’s like a marriage – it really is – and one of the things that makes it work is being different, having different lives and leading different lives. But we always come back together for the music and the music is the thing that has run through our veins ever since we first met.”
As Elton, Taron Egerton won the Golden Globe and was nominated for BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, People’s Choice and Teen Choice awards. Even Elton himself is a fan. “Taron Egerton, what a performance,” he said, accepting the Oscar.
In the press room afterwards, Elton called out Taron’s Oscar snub. “He should have been, I think, nominated as one of the best actors. For me, he was the best performance this year.”
Rocketman also stars BAFTA winner Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool) as Bernie; Golden Globe winner Richard Madden (Bodyguard, Game of Thrones) as Elton’s first manager, John Reid; Golden Globe nominee Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother; and BAFTA winner Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’ Diary) as his grandmother Ivy.
Watch Rocketman on Showmax: https://www.showmax.com/eng/movie/dim6qxmc-rocketman
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Original Film
The highly anticipated sequel to the teen romance, To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You, is now available on Netflix.
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They are a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.
But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is available to stream on Netflix.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey out now
From today, the super-villain women of Gotham are turning the shadowy city upside down.
Breaking up is hard to do. Now, in search of a fresh start, Gotham’s wildest women are ruffling feathers and turning the shadowy city upside down. Birds of Prey debuted yesterday at Prestige Premiere at selected Ster-Kinekor Cine Prestige cinemas, and goes on general release from today, 7 February.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, formerly Birds of Prey, required a renaming due to poor name recognition and search engine fails. Clearly, Harley herself is the main attraction, rather than an abstract theme.
Last seen in Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn has split up with the Joker and is taking it hard. When notorious crime lord Black Mask calls for a hit on a young girl, he is taken on by Quinn – along with new friends Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – with their own brand of technicolour insanity. It’s going to be a crazy ride…
Birds of Prey is released nationwide in 2D and IMAX. Watch the trailer here.
Book now at www.sterkinekor.com, download the SK App on your smartphone, or book at the box office.