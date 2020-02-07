Movie of the Week
Birds of Prey out now
From today, the super-villain women of Gotham are turning the shadowy city upside down.
Breaking up is hard to do. Now, in search of a fresh start, Gotham’s wildest women are ruffling feathers and turning the shadowy city upside down. Birds of Prey debuted yesterday at Prestige Premiere at selected Ster-Kinekor Cine Prestige cinemas, and goes on general release from today, 7 February.
Last seen in Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn has split up with the Joker and is taking it hard. When notorious crime lord Black Mask calls for a hit on a young girl, he is taken on by Quinn – along with new friends Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – with their own brand of technicolour insanity. It’s going to be a crazy ride…
Birds of Prey is released nationwide in 2D and IMAX. Watch the trailer here.
Movie of the Week
Spenser Confidential – Coming soon to Netflix
Mark Wahlberg stars as Spenser, an ex-cop who gets called back to duty to solve a double murder of his former colleagues.
Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues are murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. From director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Austin Post. Inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.
Directed by: Peter Berg
Screenplay by: Sean O’Keefe and Brian Helgeland
Based on Robert B. Parker’s “Wonderland”, by Ace Atkins
Produced by: Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Peter Berg
The film will be released on 6 March and can be streamed here.
Movie of the Week
SA movie on fake news heads for Sundance fest
Filmmakers and journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille will be the first South African directors to compete in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the film showcase in Park City, Utah, this month.
Influence, a feature-length documentary film charting the rise and fall of the infamous London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger, will make its international debut at the 2020 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, on 27 January.
The film serves as a terrifying reminder of the dangers that lurk within the post-truth era, in which masters of misinformation use new digital tools to wage ancient propaganda wars — undermining the fabric of democratic societies. The film is co-directed by Diana Neille and Daily Maverick’s journalist-provocateur Richard Poplak.
According to the Sundance Institute, submissions reached a record high of 15,100, of which 3,853 were feature films. Among those, only 29% were created by female filmmakers.
Influence takes its cue from the #GuptaLeaks, a trove of emails investigated by a team from Daily Maverick, amaBhungane and News24. In mid-2017, they exposed Bell Pottinger’s role in engineering a racially divisive PR campaign designed to benefit the notorious Gupta family, and by extension former president Jacob Zuma. Several months later, due to unrelenting pressure from the media, civil society, opposition politicians and South African citizens, the once-unbeatable multinational was forced to close its doors. It was a David and Goliath tale of ordinary people facing off against a powerful corporation with near-infinite resources — an imbalance that has become all too familiar globally.
Neille says: “After following the story deep into the roots of modern geopolitical spin-doctoring, we discovered the fingerprints of Bell Pottinger’s founder, Lord Timothy Bell, on many of the world’s most formative political campaigns. We felt that if our viewers comprehensively travelled Bell’s journey since the 1970s, we would end up telling the story of influence and how it helped establish what we now call the post-truth era. It’s the context in which so many democracies around the world are now floundering.”
Influence is produced by Neil Brandt of Storyscope (SA) and Bob Moore of EyeSteelFilm (Canada). It is a South African/Canadian co-production, with backing from the Blue Ice Docs, Hot Docs Partners Fund, the Rogers Cable Network Fund, the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles, the National Film and Video Foundation of South Africa, and Canada Media Fund. Broadcast rights are currently held by Arte (France/Germany), documentary Channel (Canada) and eTV (SA). Cinetic Media is handling world sales.
Brandt says: “As storytellers from the Global South who have always tried to speak truth to power, Storyscope was immediately drawn to the fact that Influence puts a uniquely African narrative at the centre of a global debate around the nature of truth in a world in which fact and fiction appear interchangeable. As Leonard Cohen put it, ‘there are cracks in everything — that’s how the light gets in’.”