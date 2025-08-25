Helldivers 2 deploys on Xbox with Halo crossover

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The co-op shooter features full cross-play and new Halo-inspired weapons, armour, and gear, writes JASON BANNIER.

Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S today (26 August 2025), with cross-play supported across Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The sci-fi co-op shooter, published by PlayStation Publishing, debuted as a PC and PlayStation exclusive last year (8 February 2024). With the game’s Xbox release, PlayStation’s rival is introducing one of gaming’s most influential franchises through a Halo collaboration. The crossover highlights a rare team up between two rival platforms.

Parallels can be drawn between Halo, which debuted in 2001 and went on to shape the modern sci-fi shooter genre, and Helldivers, first released in 2015 and expanded with Helldivers 2 in 2024. Both centre on elite soldiers waging intergalactic war against alien threats, with Halo’s influence clearly visible in Helldivers’ squad-based combat and futuristic military design.

Image courtesy Xbox.

Helldivers 2 continues the battle for Super Earth in the year 2184, where teams of up to four take on hostile alien species. The enemies include the insectoid Terminids, the machine-based Automatons, and the Illuminate, a technologically advanced faction with mind-control abilities.

Helldivers 2 and Halo: ODST collaboration

To mark the Xbox debut, Helldivers 2 introduces the Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond, an optional collection of rewards themed after Halo’s Orbital Drop Shock Troopers. In the Helldivers universe, ODST is playfully reimagined as Obedient Democracy Support Troopers, reflecting the absolute loyalty required to serve Super Earth.

The Warbond features four weapons, two armour sets, multiple capes, a vehicle pattern, and additional cosmetic rewards. It is priced at 1,500 Super Credits, which can be earned in-game or bought separately.

Image courtesy Xbox.

Weapons:

MA5C Assault Rifle – A reliable rifle equipped with an ammo counter and compass, designed to turn on enemies of Managed Democracy.

M7S SMG – Suppressed and firing caseless ammunition, this weapon spreads Freedom silently.

M90A Shotgun – A powerful shotgun with a mounted flashlight.

M6C/SOCOM Pistol – The standard-issue ODST sidearm, with flashlight, laser sight, and the first suppressor in Helldivers 2 to enable stealth gameplay.

Armour:

A-9 Helljumper – First shown at the New Mombasa Armor Show, this set is styled for combat impact.

A-35 Recon – Originating with the Ministry of Intelligence’s champion of ’52, updated by removing excess shoulder plating.

Feet First passive ability – Shared by both sets, this reduces movement noise, prevents leg injuries, and increases point-of-interest discovery range by 30%.

Capes and extras:

Honoured Heirloom Cape – Traditionally passed to a soldier’s child upon their death.

Eye of the Clandestine Cape – Designed for those who serve Liberty from the shadows.

ODST-themed player cards, the new Rookie title, and a vehicle skin in the classic Mean Green colour.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game,” said Mikael Eriksson, game director for Helldivers 2 at developer Arrowhead Game Studios.

“We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell. The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Helldivers 2 story and gameplay

Players can take part in the Galactic War, a real-time metagame in which the global community contributes to liberating planets, holding off invasions, and expanding Super Earth’s influence. The war effort depends on collective success, with every mission contributing to victory or defeat.

Image courtesy Xbox.

Players have access to a range of superpowered, customisable primary weapons and stratagems. These include special abilities and equipment called down during missions to turn the tide of battle. Combat is fast, destructive, and subject to friendly fire.

Loadouts offer different playstyles, from long-range bombardment to stealth infiltration or head-on assault. Super Earth rewards players with Requisition, which can be used to acquire new gear, upgrades for squad ships, and broader contributions to the war effort.

Where to play Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is available to play on Xbox from today (26 August 2025). The base game is priced at R749 ($40), while the Super Citizen Edition costs R1,299 ($60) and includes additional content.

The game released on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam last year (8 February 2024). Cross-play across all platforms is available.