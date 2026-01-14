‘Copenhagen’ explores hacked mind

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The action series unravels a psychological standoff triggered by a hacker group breaking into an intelligence analyst’s brain.

The Copenhagen Test throws an intelligence analyst’s life into turmoil when he is informed by his company, a secret US government agency, that his brain has been hacked.

The action sci-fi series is streaming on Showmax and M-Net (DStv Channel 101) from today (15 January 2026). The show premiered on Peacock on 27 December last year.

With an unknown hacker group able to access everything Alexander Hale sees and hears, he must conceal his awareness to uncover those responsible and prove where his allegiance lies. Having already leaked critical information, he decides to keep the hack open to fight back.

Photo courtesy MultiChoice.

Hale is played by People’s Choice winner and Critics Choice Award nominee Simu Liu. His roles include Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Jung in Kim’s Convivence.

The cast include Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise), Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, Kathleen Chalfant, Sara Amini, and Saul Rubinek.

The Copenhagen Test’s executive producer is multi-award-winning James Wan, whose credits include Fast and Furious 7, Insidious, Saw, as well as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The series is created by Thomas Brandon (Legacies, Lady in the Mask, and Tapped).