Fantastic Four reboots in cinemas today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Marvel superhero family faces a planet-consuming entity in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’.

Marvel’s new superhero movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and NuMetro theatres from today (25 July 2025).

The reboot’s narrative introduces a new version of Marvel’s First Family, set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic parallel universe, Earth-828. As the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it marks the official launch of Phase Six for the franchise.

Rather than retelling the team’s origin, the story follows the Fantastic Four as an already established team facing a cosmic threat. First Steps sees the team defending Earth from the world-eating Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer. The film is set against a stylised backdrop of futuristic technology and mid-20th century design.

Among the team is Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), a brilliant scientist, whose body can stretch and contort to incredible lengths. His wife, Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) can use invisibility and force-field generation powers.

Sue’s younger brother, Johnny Storm (Human Torch), serves as the team’s fiery daredevil, able to engulf himself in flames and fly at high speeds. Completing the group is Ben Grimm (The Thing), Reed’s longtime friend, whose rock-like body gives him immense strength and resilience.

Photo courtesy Marvel.

The Four gained powers after being exposed to cosmic radiation during a scientific mission into space. This event altered their physiology and bound them together as a superhero family.

Cast and crew

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) stars as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Human Torch. The cast includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, with Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and features music by Michael Giacchino. It is coproduced by Mitch Bell. Executive producers include Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.