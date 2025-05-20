Thule, a hero among storage bags

Photo courtesy Thule.

For those who treat packing like a contact sport, meet the most valuable player: the Thule Chasm Medium Gear Cube. At first glance, it may look like any storage bag. But once I unzipped it, I realised this cube is not here to mess around. It is destined to restore order to my travel chaos.

Built from weather-resistant tarpaulin fabric, the gear cube is designed to take a beating. Whether I was stuffing it into the back of my Suzuki Jimny on one of its many adventures, hauling it through airport terminals, or using it as an impromptu footrest on the plane, it held its own. The material wipes clean, shrugs off moisture, and holds up through repeated abuse, much like my favourite shoes.

The medium size strikes the ideal balance. With an 11-litre capacity, it is big enough to carry my favourite tekkies, a change of clothes, toiletries, and even my weird hair straightener. At the same time, it is compact enough to slide under seats, into overhead compartments, or into a larger duffel for longer trips.

The reinforced grab handles on two sides deserve applause. No matter which way the cube lands, there will always be a way to grab it. That kind of grab-anywhere convenience may seem like a small detail, but it does matter.

Photo courtesy Thule.

The cube opens fully with a clamshell-style zip, which means no more rooting around blindly in a dimly lit corner of the bag. This is a storage bag that respects time and sanity.

Structurally, the cube holds its shape when empty, which makes it easier to pack. No more fighting with a floppy bag that collapses every time I try to put something inside. The semi-rigid build gives it just enough form without being bulky or rigid like a hard case.

However, the Cube does not have compartments or inner pockets in the bag, which could be a drawback when packing smaller items.

Visually, the Thule Chasm Medium Gear Cube is easy on the eyes. Available in sleek, muted colours, it looks smart and unfussy. It pairs well with other gear and does not shout for attention. It simply sits there, doing its job like a quiet professional.

Best of all, it plays well with others. The cube is part of the broader Thule Chasm collection and is designed to nest inside larger Thule duffels or storage systems.

The Thule Chasm Medium Gear Cube has a recommended retail price of R1,299.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.