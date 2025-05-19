Polygon unlocks elite travel audiences

Photo courtesy Polygon.

Advertisers can now reach affluent guests at The Capital Hotels through Polygon’s digital screens.

Polygon, an African network that connects digital screens for targeted advertising, has expanded its digital out-of-home (DOOH) reach by integrating The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts into its programmatic platform.

The partnership gives advertisers access to a high-income audience comprising guests at Capital’s 4- and 5-star hotels, including business travellers, luxury consumers, and high-net-worth individuals. This is the first time a South African hotel group has connected its digital screen network to a programmatic DOOH platform.

“This integration will allow brands to engage with an audience that not only has significant disposable income, but that is more likely to be in a positive, receptive frame of mind – the ideal conditions for brand messaging,” says Remi du Preez, MD of Polygon.

“They’ve built a solid reputation in the hotel and conferencing space, and have been bold in allowing us to tap into their existing screen infrastructure. Their venues deliver a clearly defined audience with minimal media wastage, which allows advertisers to derive significant value.”

The screens are located in high-traffic public areas such as lobbies, reception zones, lifts and conference spaces, where dwell time is typically high. Du Preez says these are not just passive display units – through Polygon’s programmatic infrastructure, advertisers can serve content dynamically and retarget hotel guests on their mobile devices once they’ve left the premises.

“We offer full campaign attribution, allowing brands to track consumer journeys from lobby screen to smartphone, and eventually to purchase – whether online or in-store.”

“We’re seeing more and more niche screen networks coming online. Our goal is to aggregate these environments into a single programmatic ecosystem that offers advertisers scale, precision and real-time performance tracking.”

The move forms part of Polygon’s broader vision to connect premium screen networks across the continent.

Dr Ewoudt Cloete, director of marketing at The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts, says: “We’re proud to be the first hotel group in SA to bring our screen network into a programmatic DOOH environment. This partnership with Polygon is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation – not just in how we engage guests, but in how we collaborate with like-minded brand partners. It’s an exciting opportunity to connect advertisers with a discerning, high-value audience in a meaningful and measurable way.”